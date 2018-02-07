Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ‘Crazy things can come true’, Elon Musk says after historic rocket launch

07 February 2018 - 11:33 Wilson Johwa
SpaceX founder Elon Musk smiles at a press conference following the successful debut of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on February 6 2018. Picture: REUTERS
With its successful launch of the most powerful rocket in half a century, Elon Musk’s company "outperformed every government on earth".

India’s Hindustan Times newspaper takes a peek at the relationship between the Bank of Baroda (BoB), the country’s largest bank, and the Guptas. It says bank executives sought personal favours from the Guptas and enjoyed their hospitality while the family used BoB accounts to funnel millions through an international network of secretive companies and trusts.

No amount of spin will hide the fact that Denel has suffered reputational damage due to Gupta links.

Here’s the answer to KwaZulu-Natal’s water woes.

Steven Friedman argues that politics in the next 18 months or so will hinge on whether the ANC is seen by voters as a changed party. What it does will decide whether the opposition loses or gains.

Sasol’s immediate targets are to bring down gearing from 44% to about 30% and to gradually raise the proportion of dividends paid as a proportion of earnings.

The remuneration of Naspers directors continues to rankle. But there is no shortage of proposals.

