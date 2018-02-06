EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Mosebenzi Zwane again misses chance to put SA back on mining map
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
What did Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini say to Jacob Zuma during their "unscheduled meeting" on Monday? Apparently, he gave the President the same message as everybody else — it’s time to pack and go.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
After a visit to Estina Dairy where he encountered Mzwanele Manyi’s BMW X5, the Daily Maverick’s Richard Poplak s says for some reason, Vrede has become state capture’s ground zero — perhaps because it’s only 180km from Johannesburg, and the Hawks like to be home for dinner.
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane offers no explanation for the dramatic fallout with the mining industry, which has taken him to court, arguing that there are 58 grounds on which the proposed Mining Charter should be declared unlawful.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Sea Harvest and Quantum:-different but the same.
Ansys is looking to its portfolio of consumer solutions, including a password "vault" in the form of a USB device.
A part of me is happy that Jacob Zuma is showing the #ANCTop6 the middle finger. The ANC allowed him to piss at the constitution and South Africans for a decade, he's finally pissing on the very organization that promoted his shenanigans. Good riddance— Andile Mlondo (@AndileMlondo) February 4, 2018
Asante sana
Please sign in or register to comment.