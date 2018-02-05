Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Lesetja Kganyago helps SA punch above its weight

Railway safety regulator Nkululeko Poya said to have tracked executives’ cars, and Ace Magashule is put in his place

05 February 2018 - 12:00 Wilson Johwa
South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Stunning claims of how Railway Safety Regulator CEO Nkululeko Poya spied on board members and executives, using a vehicle tracking devices on at least one occasion.

Somebody has finally put ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in his place, for claims that he was introduced to the Guptas by the ANC.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

The appointment South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago to chair the International Monetary Fund’s international monetary and financial committee reflects the way in which SA, under democracy, has always punched above its weight on the global financial and economic stage, and continues to do so.

Adekeye Adebajo considers Africa’s prospects in 2018.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Hudaco posts a 6.6% rise in turnover to R5.9bn, with its consumer division contributing 61% of operating profit

This is a court case like no other as Waymo, formerly the Google car unit, takes on Uber.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s compromised Ace in the hole
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JONNY STEINBERG: Ransacking the house apartheid ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
After colonialists and elitists, SA needs a new ...
Opinion
4.
TIM COHEN: Some thoughts on improving capitalism
Opinion / Columnists
5.
How to remove the transformation deadlock in SA’s ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.