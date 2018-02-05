EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Lesetja Kganyago helps SA punch above its weight
Railway safety regulator Nkululeko Poya said to have tracked executives’ cars, and Ace Magashule is put in his place
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Stunning claims of how Railway Safety Regulator CEO Nkululeko Poya spied on board members and executives, using a vehicle tracking devices on at least one occasion.
Somebody has finally put ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in his place, for claims that he was introduced to the Guptas by the ANC.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The appointment South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago to chair the International Monetary Fund’s international monetary and financial committee reflects the way in which SA, under democracy, has always punched above its weight on the global financial and economic stage, and continues to do so.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Hudaco posts a 6.6% rise in turnover to R5.9bn, with its consumer division contributing 61% of operating profit
If anyone at #LuthuliHouse needs cookery lessons, I’m available. #Zuma pic.twitter.com/l6fCqjT0s2— Chris Vick (@chrisvick3) February 5, 2018
