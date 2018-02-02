EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Hiring rules do not apply to Faith Muthambi, apparently
Sikonathi Matshantsha says Eskom’s fight against corruption has only just begun, and Sasria fires KPMG
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi just loves to have people around, and has stuffed her private office with people recruited in contravention of the ministerial handbook. Her apparent modus operandi is to "give her people" government titles where they performed functions outside those positions.
Private hospitals in Cape Town are moving full steam ahead to ensure adequate supplies ahead of Day Zero.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The Financial Times says the bugging of the African Union building aside, African governments need to develop strategies to do business with Beijing not as supplicants, but on their own terms
Sikonathi Mantshantsha says its too soon to pop the champagne as the fight at Eskom has only just begun.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Sasria dumps KPMG as Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba throws his weight around.
Zapiro's cartoon @dailymaverick (1 February 2018) on whistleblower Lucky Montana @MontanaLucky #PRASA #StateCapture- https://t.co/HyrVwcJZM0 pic.twitter.com/asTUgV1tKa— Zapiro (@zapiro) February 2, 2018
