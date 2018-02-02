Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Hiring rules do not apply to Faith Muthambi, apparently

Sikonathi Matshantsha says Eskom’s fight against corruption has only just begun, and Sasria fires KPMG

02 February 2018 - 12:54 Wilson Johwa
Minister Faith Muthambi. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi just loves to have people around, and has stuffed her private office with people recruited in contravention of the ministerial handbook. Her apparent modus operandi is to "give her people" government titles where they performed functions outside those positions.

Private hospitals in Cape Town are moving full steam ahead to ensure adequate supplies ahead of Day Zero.

The Financial Times says the bugging of the African Union building aside, African governments need to develop strategies to do business with Beijing not as supplicants, but on their own terms

Sikonathi Mantshantsha says its too soon to pop the champagne as the fight at Eskom has only just begun.

Sasria dumps KPMG as Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba throws his weight around.

Taste restructures its board, bringing in those with knowledge of fast-moving consumer goods.

