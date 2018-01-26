SIMON LINCOLN READER: Zuma’s legacy of fools, flops and fiddling

That mad and useless Tina Joemat-Pettersson — so useless that she even managed to frustrate what should have been a routine Russian-South African bribe during her term as energy minister — once declared in Parliament that "the renewable-energy programme is Jacob Zuma’s legacy".

Insofar as said programme is presently immobile, or worse paralysed, she is correct, as it resembles so much of Zuma’s personality, from his notorious tardiness to broken or empty promises. But it is one legacy within others. I assure you that Zuma will not be remembered for renewable energy.

No greater image of the mood of Zuma’s supporters exists than a photograph of his transport minister, Joe Maswanganyi, taken shortly after Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory was announced at the ANC elective conference. In it, Maswanganyi is seen sitting forlorn, his arms cradling his head on the desk in front of him, as though he had just been hit by a train.

Hours before, the shameless arrogance of these people was breathtaking: there was the clown Jimmy Manyi and his fake news, the village of Ekurhuleni’s resident idiot, Mzwandile Masina, jumping around with fake threats and the amateur menace of Oros, threatening reporters like a physically impaired Mad Max war lad. Now witness the unravelling. Maswanganyi has done the unthinkable and appointed Dudu Myeni as an adviser to the transport department and Lynne Brown is deeply unhappy with Jabu Mabuza at Eskom — until the 11th hour she was still advancing the Gupta agenda by the appointment of her preferred candidate, a nobody with links to the Free State and India (obviously).