PRESIDENTIAL EFFECT
SIMON LINCOLN READER: Zuma’s legacy of fools, flops and fiddling
That mad and useless Tina Joemat-Pettersson — so useless that she even managed to frustrate what should have been a routine Russian-South African bribe during her term as energy minister — once declared in Parliament that "the renewable-energy programme is Jacob Zuma’s legacy".
Insofar as said programme is presently immobile, or worse paralysed, she is correct, as it resembles so much of Zuma’s personality, from his notorious tardiness to broken or empty promises. But it is one legacy within others. I assure you that Zuma will not be remembered for renewable energy.
No greater image of the mood of Zuma’s supporters exists than a photograph of his transport minister, Joe Maswanganyi, taken shortly after Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory was announced at the ANC elective conference. In it, Maswanganyi is seen sitting forlorn, his arms cradling his head on the desk in front of him, as though he had just been hit by a train.
Hours before, the shameless arrogance of these people was breathtaking: there was the clown Jimmy Manyi and his fake news, the village of Ekurhuleni’s resident idiot, Mzwandile Masina, jumping around with fake threats and the amateur menace of Oros, threatening reporters like a physically impaired Mad Max war lad. Now witness the unravelling. Maswanganyi has done the unthinkable and appointed Dudu Myeni as an adviser to the transport department and Lynne Brown is deeply unhappy with Jabu Mabuza at Eskom — until the 11th hour she was still advancing the Gupta agenda by the appointment of her preferred candidate, a nobody with links to the Free State and India (obviously).
Listen to the commission of inquiry’s terms of reference being announced and imagine the sound these make in the ears of Mosebenzi Zwane. Observe the conduct of Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh — a precursor to the denials you’ll hear from Duduzane Zuma, who is apparently being coached by one of SA’s most expensive silks.
Watch as this scramble turns from brazen dishonesty into a coward’s festival of people being tossed under buses.
This is Zuma’s legacy. His time in office won’t be measured by the corruption charges he spent presidential time (and resources) evading, or nuclear energy that will never be generated. It will rather be remembered as an experiment in human uselessness. Zuma was dangerous, not evil. His weaknesses were exploited by people far worse than him — what you saw was a consequence of the human tragedy of spending 10 years on Robben Island, during which time no one in Zuma’s family visited him because they were too poor.
What happened in the preceding decade was a human reaction to being isolated among clever people but never being allowed access within. Zuma wanted people to pursue the idea that you don’t have to study at Sussex University to become president — you can just convince warring tribes into submission. And while there is legitimacy in some features of this argument, it cannot be amplified or justified by the use of thick, spineless fools, emphasised by the equally delightful and desperate treachery of Malusi Gigaba and Fikile Mbalula.
In Davos, Cyril Ramaphosa is charming the markets with endearing, statesmanlike humility, admitting to the financial catastrophes of state-owned enterprises and committing to renewal.
This must infuriate Zuma and confuse his supporters, such as Faith Muthambi, who can’t distinguish between the World Economic Forum and some obscure rural radio awards show. That’s his real legacy; what he leaves behind. Thank you very much, Jacob.
• Reader works for an energy investment and political advisory firm.
Please sign in or register to comment.