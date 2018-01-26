Opinion / Columnists

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Pricey sugar pills work better than cheap sugar pills, scientists say

Raymond Zondo will finally force Jacob Zuma to explain his latest Cabinet reshuffle, and Gupta lieutenant pays Anoj Singh’s bill

26 January 2018 - 13:13 Wilson Johwa, Margaret Harris and Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK

Anoj Singh did not pay for his own Dubai hotel stay, after all.

Scientists have found that placebos work better when they are more expensive.

What now for Ace Magashule, as the Hawks raid his offices over state capture claims?

Up to now, President Jacob Zuma has refused to explain the motives behind the disastrous Cabinet reshuffle on March 31, citing presidential prerogative to appoint and fire whomever he likes. The terms of reference gazetted on Thursday means Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will finally force Zuma to explain his motives.

Tim Cohen listens in on German Chancellor Angela Merkel, reminding the Davos set that it is a century since the end of the First World war. She went on to warn against the rise of "national egotism" and a style of politics that saw national leaders sleepwalk into a horrendous situation.

Gold is not shining so brightly in SA, which is the most expensive place in which to mine gold.

Anglo American celebrates production gains, with De Beers increasing full-year production by 22%.

