Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: A big payout could well be heading Koko’s way

25 January 2018 - 13:55 Wilson Johwa
Matshela Koko. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Matshela Koko. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko is hedging his bets on a huge pay-out — and he might just get it.

The ANC is still not in the habit of paying its bills on time. But this time they messed with the wrong crowd.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Tim Cohen is in Davos, and apart from discussing Cyril Ramaphosa, Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa and Angola’s João Lourenço, he reports on a discussion about quarterly results and a general agreement that somehow investors, investment houses and managers need to find a way to balance the two.

Spare a thought for Sanlam, which seems to be the worse for wear in the wake of the Steinhoff debacle.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Draft Bill — should be enthusiastically welcomed. It seeks to introduce much-needed disclosure obligations to the PIC, while removing some of the political whimsy from the decision-making process.

Woolworths’ David Jones nightmare goes on. The retailer clearly overpaid for the asset.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Still ducking and diving on the Guptas
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Why go to jail for defending the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Time is running out for Zuma, Son ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
EDITORIAL: Bathabile Dlamini: the impossible PR ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ROB ROSE: Sanlam’s stein-ache
Opinion / Editor's Note

Related Articles

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Oh dear, Ace Magashule still has no problem with the Guptas
Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Qedani Mahlangu continues to play the blame game
Opinion

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Helen Zille casts herself as Cape Town’s Day Zero hero
Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Busisiwe Mkhwebane's confusion reined in
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.