EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: A big payout could well be heading Koko’s way
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko is hedging his bets on a huge pay-out — and he might just get it.
The ANC is still not in the habit of paying its bills on time. But this time they messed with the wrong crowd.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Tim Cohen is in Davos, and apart from discussing Cyril Ramaphosa, Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa and Angola’s João Lourenço, he reports on a discussion about quarterly results and a general agreement that somehow investors, investment houses and managers need to find a way to balance the two.
Spare a thought for Sanlam, which seems to be the worse for wear in the wake of the Steinhoff debacle.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Draft Bill — should be enthusiastically welcomed. It seeks to introduce much-needed disclosure obligations to the PIC, while removing some of the political whimsy from the decision-making process.
High Court describes serious #StateCapture allegations against #BrianMolefe as a "dead weight he must carry until he is cleared".— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 25, 2018
That dead weight, court says, meant it was irrational for Eskom to reinstate him. pic.twitter.com/cLubjWYNcN
