EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Oh dear, Ace Magashule still has no problem with the Guptas

Steven Friedman warns of the ANC’s rural base refusing to roll over if it feels its being abused or ignored

24 January 2018 - 13:39 Wilson Johwa and Robert Laing
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

Worried about Zuma’s presidency? Consider David Mabuza’s, warns Makhosi Khoza.

Transnet board members and managers receive a hostile reception from frustrated MPs.

International Monetary Fund MD Christine Lagarde gives Cyril Ramaphosa some advice for SA.

Policing ethical and moral behaviour is still a problem in the ANC. Its Integrity Commission has never made any finding of sanction against President Jacob Zuma for the Guptas or Nkandla.

Steven Friedman says while public enterprises are obvious cash cows for the ANC elite, if they are drying up there is another form of capture that may keep patronage politicians going.

Owner of House of Coffees, Five Roses and Kurt Geiger looks to profit from a stronger Rand.

Anglo on track to invest R1bn in Brazil to boost iron output.

