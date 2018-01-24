EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Oh dear, Ace Magashule still has no problem with the Guptas
Steven Friedman warns of the ANC’s rural base refusing to roll over if it feels its being abused or ignored
24 January 2018 - 13:39
Policing ethical and moral behaviour is still a problem in the ANC. Its Integrity Commission has never made any finding of sanction against President Jacob Zuma for the Guptas or Nkandla.
Steven Friedman says while public enterprises are obvious cash cows for the ANC elite, if they are drying up there is another form of capture that may keep patronage politicians going.
Owner of House of Coffees, Five Roses and Kurt Geiger looks to profit from a stronger Rand.
I feel so sad for the Gupta’s man! Nobody ever remembers meeting them! pic.twitter.com/0Dj5MVkFjA— Marc Lottering (@marclottering) January 23, 2018
