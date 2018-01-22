EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Helen Zille casts herself as Cape Town’s Day Zero hero
Mpumalanga MEC for safety and security touted as replacement for David Mabuza as ANC provincial chairman.
How quickly things have changed. Even NPA head Shaun Abrahams seems to have found a hint of a spine as he attempts to cling to his job despite a court ruling against his appointment, promising he has 200 witnesses waiting to testify against Zuma and the Guptas.
Out to Lunch with Zimbabwe’s new president Emmerson Mnangagwa who doesn’t see "any possibility of us taking" Robert Mugabe "to court or prosecuting him for anything".
Eskom and Treasury get down to work, on an attempt to rescue the utility.
#Eskom Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene tells eNCA that he declined the Eskom board chair offer because of potential conflict of interest with one of his private sector employers.@eNCA pic.twitter.com/kMnboOsNmY— Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) January 21, 2018
