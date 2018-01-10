Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: SACP accuses Herman Mashaba of bullying poor Joburgers

Following the Steinhoff saga, Aspen attracts uneasy attention, and the Financial Times’s David Pilling makes wealth accounting writing eminently readable

10 January 2018 - 12:56 Wilson Johwa
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SOWETAN
Not everyone is happy with Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s gung-ho blitz on the inner city. The SACP says Mashaba is targeting vulnerable residents rather than criminal kingpins and absentee landlords.

Compromised Jacob Zuma springs a surprise as he seeks to save himself — as he has done so many times in the past eight years.

Andile Ndlovu comes face to face with Egyptians’ indifference to their African identity.

The Financial Times’s David Pilling says there is now real momentum behind wealth accounting, even among the most orthodox of institutions. Later in January, the World Bank will release the most comprehensive attempt yet that will also seek to accurately account for human capital.

After Steinhoff, Aspen attracts uneasy attention.

Echo Polska Properties deepens its investments in Poland with a strong of shopping mall acquisitions.

