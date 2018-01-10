EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: SACP accuses Herman Mashaba of bullying poor Joburgers
Following the Steinhoff saga, Aspen attracts uneasy attention, and the Financial Times’s David Pilling makes wealth accounting writing eminently readable
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Not everyone is happy with Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s gung-ho blitz on the inner city. The SACP says Mashaba is targeting vulnerable residents rather than criminal kingpins and absentee landlords.
Compromised Jacob Zuma springs a surprise as he seeks to save himself — as he has done so many times in the past eight years.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Andile Ndlovu comes face to face with Egyptians’ indifference to their African identity.
The Financial Times’s David Pilling says there is now real momentum behind wealth accounting, even among the most orthodox of institutions. Later in January, the World Bank will release the most comprehensive attempt yet that will also seek to accurately account for human capital.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
After Steinhoff, Aspen attracts uneasy attention.
Echo Polska Properties deepens its investments in Poland with a strong of shopping mall acquisitions.
I have just seen #ANC106 President #Ramaphosa taking a morning walk at the East London beachfront, creating some excitement among morning joggers, and he generously took selfies with them. I also joined in the fun. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/fmHfdA82ms— Thami Dickson (@Thami_D) January 10, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.