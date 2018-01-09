Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: What Cyril Ramaphosa can learn from Elon Musk

09 January 2018 - 11:27 Wilson Johwa
Elon Musk. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DAVID PAUL MORRIS
Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

SpaceX manages to lose Zuma in space. ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa should consult SA-born Elon Musk on how he did it.

Malema says the EFF will challenge any deal to buy a quiet exit for Jacob Zuma by offering him immunity.

Herman Mashaba scores PR victory against power thieves. But the real work is how to prevent this from happening in the first place.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu challenges Gwede Mantashe’s assertion that Cyril Ramaphosa’s wealth will prevent him from stealing state resources.

The strongest argument against exporting the Rwandan model is not that it is undemocratic and gives the ruling party tremendous economic power. It’s that it won’t actually work, argues Nic Cheeseman.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

MTN ready to deploy 5G technology only if Icasa avails the spectrum.

Child addiction worries for Apple shareholders.

Very Graphic

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

