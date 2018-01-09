EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: What Cyril Ramaphosa can learn from Elon Musk
SpaceX manages to lose Zuma in space. ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa should consult SA-born Elon Musk on how he did it.
Malema says the EFF will challenge any deal to buy a quiet exit for Jacob Zuma by offering him immunity.
Herman Mashaba scores PR victory against power thieves. But the real work is how to prevent this from happening in the first place.
The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu challenges Gwede Mantashe’s assertion that Cyril Ramaphosa’s wealth will prevent him from stealing state resources.
The strongest argument against exporting the Rwandan model is not that it is undemocratic and gives the ruling party tremendous economic power. It’s that it won’t actually work, argues Nic Cheeseman.
MTN ready to deploy 5G technology only if Icasa avails the spectrum.
