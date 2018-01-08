Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Musk sends Zuma (payload) into orbit

08 January 2018 - 11:29 Wilson Johwa
Picture: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS
Picture: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches secretive Zuma space mission. Could this be a metaphor for the pending departure of the South African president, for the political wilderness?

The real facts about the matric results. The Free State is not, in fact, the best performing province.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Exhibition reveals JM Coetzee’s early creativity in a medium that marked his fiction, for example, the protagonist of the 2005 novel Slow Man is a photographer.

The commitment by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to compensate for land is welcome but needs to be seen through. To date, about 250 compensation settlements have been reached, amounting to a payment of about $100m.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

The Guptas’ influence at Eskom is undiminished: Eskom has agreed to purchase higher-priced lower-grade coal from Tegeta.

After Markus Jooste’s racehorses, now it is the corporate jet that is for sale.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Last days of quiet before the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
From April: Government’s NHI plan is based on ...
Opinion
3.
ROB ROSE: Markus Jooste’s R286m windfall
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: We are becoming world leaders in ...
Opinion / Food for Thought
5.
From February: Zuma’s R13bn VIP protection monster
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.