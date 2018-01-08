EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Musk sends Zuma (payload) into orbit
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches secretive Zuma space mission. Could this be a metaphor for the pending departure of the South African president, for the political wilderness?
The real facts about the matric results. The Free State is not, in fact, the best performing province.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Exhibition reveals JM Coetzee’s early creativity in a medium that marked his fiction, for example, the protagonist of the 2005 novel Slow Man is a photographer.
The commitment by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to compensate for land is welcome but needs to be seen through. To date, about 250 compensation settlements have been reached, amounting to a payment of about $100m.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The Guptas’ influence at Eskom is undiminished: Eskom has agreed to purchase higher-priced lower-grade coal from Tegeta.
The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018
