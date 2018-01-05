EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Notion of a Jacob Zuma motion shouted down
A motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma is not on the cards — at least for now.
"Everyone in the house was on a showering roster, swimming one day, then showering the next," says Charmain Naidoo as she recounts a recent visit to a friend’s house in thirsty Cape Town.
Change is coming to Africa, including increased clamour for democracy. But, according to Jakkie Cilliers, at the current population growth rate, the continent needs average economic growth rates in excess of 7% per year for several decades if it is to reduce poverty and increase average levels of income.
A cholera outbreak in Zambia prompts the shutdown of Shoprite’s Hungry Lion restaurants.
Cde Mzwandile Masina will never rest following his commitment in resigning should CR17 win. His apology notwithstanding, I see @eNCA reporter harps on him going to open an OR Tambo visit by top 6 where CR will speak. Maybe He must pay a full page apology in a newspaper 🤣🤣— khaye Nkwanyana (@khayeLK) January 5, 2018
