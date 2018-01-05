Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Notion of a Jacob Zuma motion shouted down

05 January 2018 - 11:56 Wilson Johwa
A motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma is not on the cards — at least for now.

Media leaks and security prompt White House to ban staff’s personal cellphones in the West Wing.

"Everyone in the house was on a showering roster, swimming one day, then showering the next," says Charmain Naidoo as she recounts a recent visit to a friend’s house in thirsty Cape Town.

Change is coming to Africa, including increased clamour for democracy. But, according to Jakkie Cilliers, at the current population growth rate, the continent needs average economic growth rates in excess of 7% per year for several decades if it is to reduce poverty and increase average levels of income.

A cholera outbreak in Zambia prompts the shutdown of Shoprite’s Hungry Lion restaurants.

Another Steinhoff reshuffle as chief financial officer Ben la Grange finally steps aside.

