EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Zuma may face a hostile Parliament when he gets back to work
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Opposition councillors are furious at having been edited out of eThekwini’s 2018 calendar. But who wants a calendar with a group of politicians in any case?
Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa realises there is no point in hanging on to bankrupt state-owned enterprises.
Author Michael Wolff has painted an interesting word portrait of US President Donald Trump. "Few people who knew Trump had illusions about him. That was his appeal: he was what he was. Twinkle in his eye, larceny in his soul. Everybody in his rich-guy social circle knew about his wide-ranging ignorance."
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Peter Bruce says Parliament may just have to grin and bear the embarrassment of being addressed again by Zuma when the institution opens in February, but it could then quickly get its revenge by passing a vote of no confidence in him.
Phillip Dexter says Cyril Ramaphosa’s new deal must forge a unity of purpose towards a common vision of a society free of poverty, inequality, unemployment, racism, xenophobia, misogyny, homophobia and many other phobias.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
EOH finally hives off GCT Group following an acrimonious relationship.
The take-over of Chevron SA by China’s Sinopec comes with conditions. Sinopec has made undertakings in respect of local procurement; exportation of locally manufactured products; and broad-based black economic empowerment.
