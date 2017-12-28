Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Getting inside Julius Malema’s head

28 December 2017 - 12:03 Robert Laing
EFF leader Julius Malema: REUTERS
EFF leader Julius Malema: REUTERS

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has gazetted an increase in the single exit price for medicines and scheduled substances, which the pharmaceutical industry says is "pitifully low" and will have a devastating impact on small manufacturers, in particular.

MTN’s share price fell 2% to R133 on Thursday morning after it warned that a R6bn profit from a deal with cellphone tower operator IHS would be cut by R2.8bn.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Politicians say the darndest things. Fin24 has compiled some of 2017’s political and business gems, such as Water Affairs and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s "Let the rand fall, we will pick it up".

Steven Boykey Sidley ponders what he would do if he was EFF leader Julius Malema.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

It was a great year to hold bitcoin, but a bad time to have been invested in the Uzbek soum.

It turns out 2017 was a good year to be a bond investor — if you picked the right spots. Next year presents plenty of potential pitfalls, from divining the path of inflation to determining whether tight credit spreads can persist.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Christmas entertainment for many of us this year has come from the ongoing twitter war between Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Very Visual

Graph of the day

 

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
How Mbalula and Malema hastened the ANC's slide
Opinion
2.
From October: How Ithuba loads the odds against ...
Opinion
3.
From April: Government’s NHI plan is based on ...
Opinion
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Jacob Zuma looks like he won’t ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: The post-conference ANC — same ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.