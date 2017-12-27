EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Jacob Zuma looks like he won’t be having a happy new year
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Bloomberg’s billionaire index showed the rich generally got richer in 2017. An exception was Christo Wiese, who lost more wealth than the GDP of at least 13 African countries following Steinhoff’s crash.
Senior ANC leaders are engaged in urgent, secret talks to negotiate an exit for President Jacob Zuma, possibly as early as January. Surprisingly, the talks are being driven by close allies of the president who are trying to negotiate a way for Zuma to leave office without him being embarrassed.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
If President Jacob Zuma is pressured to resign, it may be the ANC’s dodgy deputy president David Mabuza rather than Cyril Ramaphosa who becomes caretaker president, the Citizen’s former editor and now DA councilor Martin Williams warns.
"A few nights ago, I watched the ANC’s new leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, promise us that his party will be more responsive and more accountable to us, and that it will reach out to community organisations and other organs of civil society ... Whether he acknowledges it or not, he knows and we know that means he has to act in the matter of President Zuma," Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said in his Christmas sermon.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
An explosion of a Libyan pipeline along with cracks in a North Sea pipeline sent Brent crude oil prices to nearly $67 a barrel.
Apple defrauded iPhone users by slowing devices without warning to compensate for poor battery performance, eight lawsuits filed in various federal courts in the week since the company opened up about the year-old software change.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula appears to have deleted his Christmas tweet after it revealed his location as Dubai — raising much speculation as to why the Guptas had summonsed him.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
SA, mercifully, does not make the top 10 countries with the highest percentage of their population imprisoned. The US, which has two stock exchange-listed prison operators, is second behind the Seychelles.
