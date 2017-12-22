EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The ANC call for a buyout of Reserve Bank minorities is risky, says the Bank
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
More than 120 countries reject Trump’s "thuggish intimidation" by backing a UN resolution calling for the US to drop its recent recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Not impressed: The Reserve Bank says the ANC’s call for a buyout of minority shareholders at the Bank exposes the economy to unnecessary risk.
Pierre de Vos explores ways in which the ANC can remove Jacob Zuma from office, stating that the ANC could also decide that removing him is a bad idea that might split the party.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
About 30,000 workers on strike at Shoprite but the company says a contingency plan is in place.
Spare a thought for Carl Niehaus. After all this, he didn’t get #NDZ elected and didn’t get a position in the NEC. Please keep him (and his mother) in your thoughts and prayers #ANC54 pic.twitter.com/IvdPtTW94n— Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) December 21, 2017
Please sign in or register to comment.