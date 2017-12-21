EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: To make a real difference, ANC must remove Jacob Zuma before February
The Guptas might be about to lose their private jet.They have defaulted on a loan provided by the Canadian government’s export credit agency.
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Are the Guptas broke? The brothers are behind on repayments for their private jet.
Despite the existence of a long-running land restitution programme, a more populist ANC now wants to amend the constitution to facilitate land repossession.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Carol Paton argues that for the ANC’s leadership election to make a real difference to the country, President Jacob Zuma must be removed before Parliament opens in February.
Rob Rose says if former CEO Marcus Jooste misled the Steinhoff board, there is precedent for any new board — or investors — to claw back, at the very least, the bonuses paid to him.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The arrest of Echo Polska Properties nonexecutive director by Polish anticorruption police leads to plunge in share price.
Zapiro's cartoon @dailymaverick (21 December 2017) in closing of ANC Elective Conference #ANC54 @DPRamaphosa - https://t.co/s47GzVN9nX pic.twitter.com/YigLHoHdMm— Zapiro (@zapiro) December 21, 2017
