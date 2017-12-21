Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: To make a real difference, ANC must remove Jacob Zuma before February

The Guptas might be about to lose their private jet.They have defaulted on a loan provided by the Canadian government’s export credit agency.

21 December 2017 - 12:17 Wilson Johwa
Jacob Zuma. Picture: ALON SKUY​
Jacob Zuma. Picture: ALON SKUY​

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Are the Guptas broke? The brothers are behind on repayments for their private jet.

Despite the existence of a long-running land restitution programme, a more populist ANC now wants to amend the constitution to facilitate land repossession.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Carol Paton argues that for the ANC’s leadership election to make a real difference to the country, President Jacob Zuma must be removed before Parliament opens in February.

Rob Rose says if former CEO Marcus Jooste misled the Steinhoff board, there is precedent for any new board — or investors — to claw back, at the very least, the bonuses paid to him.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

The arrest of Echo Polska Properties nonexecutive director by Polish anticorruption police leads to plunge in share price.

Unsuccessful Chinese strategy prompts Distell to sell French subsidiary Bisquit.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: Markus Jooste’s R286m windfall
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
Bank boss writes an open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa
Opinion
3.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Chop the ugly, rotten ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
4.
LEON LOUW: Capitalism raised the alarm about ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
What Steinhoff shows us about the dangers of ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.