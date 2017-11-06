EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Paradise lost for possible tax evaders
The DA takes on the Gupta family in India, and now is the time to give the auditor-general teeth
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Paradise found, and lost, for possible tax evaders, with a few South African names included.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Irregular expenditure in national and provincial government entities reached R45bn in 2016-17. What better time to give the auditor-general more powers to do more than just record transgressions?
Glynnis Breytenbach, who has worked with State Security Minister Bongani Bongo in Parliament, says she was pretty sure her German shepherd was smarter.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Choppies expands South African footprint with the acquisition of KwaZulu-Natal’s Arizona group.
Another group looking offshore for growth is Raubex, which is searching for acquisitions that would bolster its materials division.
Please please please #SARS and #SSA try to ban one of my books too. I need the sales. Asseblief tog. 🙃— Zakes Mda (@ZakesMda) November 5, 2017
