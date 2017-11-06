Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Paradise lost for possible tax evaders

The DA takes on the Gupta family in India, and now is the time to give the auditor-general teeth

06 November 2017 - 13:17 Wilson Johwa
Picture: ISTOCK

Paradise found, and lost, for possible tax evaders, with a few South African names included.

Now the DA takes on the Guptas, in India.

Irregular expenditure in national and provincial government entities reached R45bn in 2016-17. What better time to give the auditor-general more powers to do more than just record transgressions?

Glynnis Breytenbach, who has worked with State Security Minister Bongani Bongo in Parliament, says she was pretty sure her German shepherd was smarter.

Choppies expands South African footprint with the acquisition of KwaZulu-Natal’s Arizona group.

Another group looking offshore for growth is Raubex, which is searching for acquisitions that would bolster its materials division.

