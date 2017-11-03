SIMON LINCOLN READER: Why graft claims are like water off a crocodile’s back

Behind them, we have the Guptaleaks exposed by the Daily Maverick’s investigative unit Scorpio and amaBhungane. And we have court cases such as the Oppenheimers’ victory over then home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.

So in the face of such overwhelming evidence, why is there no rush to vindication? Why such visible reluctance to clear one’s soiled name?

There are two possible explanations. The first is academic: the people implicated have become so arrogant and their behaviour so unhinged that they believe themselves immune from the natural order’s adherence to cause and effect.

The second explanation is more complicated. It sees the behaviour of those implicated – and their refusal to confront the allegations – as part of systemic resistance extending beyond apartheid. In fact apartheid, seen through this explanation, is a symptom of wider oppression and suffering — from the imposition of western Christianity and democracy to capitalism, to the legal system.

In this way, affirmative action, broad-based black economic empowerment, the rise of the black African middle class and seeing African sportspeople represent the country at hitherto "white" sports do not qualify as meaningful "resistance".

This view is not new. But Zuma has managed to put a form, conviction and perspective via time to it that his intellectual predecessor couldn’t come close to: whatever we have, they appear to be saying, whatever is left — including what you consider a material indifference to corruption — these are things we will fight history to determine a future with.

As this view expands, the more awkward it becomes. Because there is actually a profound agreement in the West to these sentiments — from politicians such as Bernie Saunders and Jeremy Corbyn, from antimarket academics and Marxist professors, from pro-immigration nongovernmental organisations and even the media. These people might frown on the weapons the Zuma administration is using, but the shared conviction of dispossession and its consequences is, and has always been, abundantly clear.

Thus too are the consciences of the Zuma administration and his friends largely clear; no need to respond to allegations contained in books, however convincing, or leaked e-mails, however explosive, or court orders, however embarrassing, because these things are just different points on the same journey of oppression.

Few countries will have compiled so much incriminating evidential documentation regarding the conduct of officials in such a short space of time. None will have had such a feeble response. One controversy lurches into another. Life goes on. Far from being an admission of guilt, the silence is an expression of righteousness.

