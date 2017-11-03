Opinion / Columnists

THE DEAFENING SILENCE

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Why graft claims are like water off a crocodile’s back

In the face of such overwhelming evidence, why is there no rush to vindication?

03 November 2017 - 06:03 Simon Lincoln Reader
DA leader Mmusi Maimane holds a copy of the explosive new book by Jacques Pauw, The President's Keepers, during a question and answer session with President Jacob Zuma on Thursday. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
You’d think it’s not a great time to be alive for Guptaleaks denialists; that Jacques Pauw’s arrival on the scene with The President’s Keepers serves additional substantiation to allegations born of the behaviour of the president and his family. But you’d be wrong.

I confess to being a fan of Pauw; no writer has captured the depravity of quarters of apartheid white SA as tragically as Pauw did in Dances with Devils about notorious West Rand gangsters Corrie Goosen, Ralph Heyns and Ferdi Barnard.

Pauw joins a line featuring, among others, Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Johan van Loggerenberg and Johan Booysen, all of whom have documented the rise of President Jacob Zuma’s appointments and the effect they have had upon the institutions they have been thrust into.

Behind them, we have the Guptaleaks exposed by the Daily Maverick’s investigative unit Scorpio and amaBhungane. And we have court cases such as the Oppenheimers’ victory over then home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.

So in the face of such overwhelming evidence, why is there no rush to vindication? Why such visible reluctance to clear one’s soiled name?

There are two possible explanations. The first is academic: the people implicated have become so arrogant and their behaviour so unhinged that they believe themselves immune from the natural order’s adherence to cause and effect.

The second explanation is more complicated. It sees the behaviour of those implicated – and their refusal to confront the allegations – as part of systemic resistance extending beyond apartheid. In fact apartheid, seen through this explanation, is a symptom of wider oppression and suffering — from the imposition of western Christianity and democracy to capitalism, to the legal system.

In this way, affirmative action, broad-based black economic empowerment, the rise of the black African middle class and seeing African sportspeople represent the country at hitherto "white" sports do not qualify as meaningful "resistance".

This view is not new. But Zuma has managed to put a form, conviction and perspective via time to it that his intellectual predecessor couldn’t come close to: whatever we have, they appear to be saying, whatever is left — including what you consider a material indifference to corruption — these are things we will fight history to determine a future with.

As this view expands, the more awkward it becomes. Because there is actually a profound agreement in the West to these sentiments — from politicians such as Bernie Saunders and Jeremy Corbyn, from antimarket academics and Marxist professors, from pro-immigration nongovernmental organisations and even the media. These people might frown on the weapons the Zuma administration is using, but the shared conviction of dispossession and its consequences is, and has always been, abundantly clear.

Thus too are the consciences of the Zuma administration and his friends largely clear; no need to respond to allegations contained in books, however convincing, or leaked e-mails, however explosive, or court orders, however embarrassing, because these things are just different points on the same journey of oppression.

Few countries will have compiled so much incriminating evidential documentation regarding the conduct of officials in such a short space of time. None will have had such a feeble response. One controversy lurches into another. Life goes on. Far from being an admission of guilt, the silence is an expression of righteousness.

Reader works for an energy investment and political advisory firm.

