EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Trump wishes Gary Player happy birthday on Twitter, before another tantrum
Golden Arrow plans a public listing, and read about Enoch Godongwana and Pule Mabe’s cushy business ties with the state-funded tyre recycling initiative, Redisa
02 November 2017 - 14:04
Donald Trump wishes Gary Player a happy birthday on Twitter, counting the South African golfing legend among a few dozen people the US president follows.
Enoch Godongwana and Pule Mabe’s cushy business ties with the state-funded tyre recycling initiative, Redisa.
Pro bono work, a lifeline for the poor, is completely ignored by the Legal Practice Act.
Golden Arrow Bus Company is planning a public listing. The company has generated profits for Hosken Consolidated Investments and is valued at about R1.8bn.
Clicks or Dischem: which one is a better buy? Both have put in exceptional performances, but aren’t exactly cheap shares.
