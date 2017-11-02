Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Trump wishes Gary Player happy birthday on Twitter, before another tantrum

Golden Arrow plans a public listing, and read about Enoch Godongwana and Pule Mabe’s cushy business ties with the state-funded tyre recycling initiative, Redisa

02 November 2017 - 14:04 Wilson Johwa
Gary Player. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Donald Trump wishes Gary Player a happy birthday on Twitter, counting the South African golfing legend among a few dozen people the US president follows.

Enoch Godongwana and Pule Mabe’s cushy business ties with the state-funded tyre recycling initiative, Redisa.

Pro bono work, a lifeline for the poor, is completely ignored by the Legal Practice Act.

This is how Danny Jordaan has failed to live up to his stature.

Golden Arrow Bus Company is planning a public listing. The company has generated profits for Hosken Consolidated Investments and is valued at about R1.8bn.

Clicks or Dischem: which one is a better buy? Both have put in exceptional performances, but aren’t exactly cheap shares.

What has Donald Trump achieved after a year in office?

A frenzy of braggadocio and an insatiable need for recognition fuel doubts about his fitness for office — and yet, he may turn out to be one of ...
Safa boss Danny Jordaan denies rape allegations

Former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson claims he raped her 24 years ago; Jordaan says he has ‘empathy’ with rape victims, but won’t take ...
It wasn’t a dud deal, says Famous Brands

It was Famous Brands’ big buy — a R2.1bn purchase. It seems as if an awful mistake was made, but was it?
Can investors make money in student housing?

With a shortage of between 250,000 and 750,000 beds for students, Inkunzi’s listing is coming right on time
Carnage looms for SA bonds

On one level, it seems they are priced attractively. But with a downgrade looming, that’s a big risk ...
First global equity ETF run by robots makes its trading debut in Canada

The Horizons Active AI Global Equity ETF will make independent and informed decisions — but it won’t be able to explain why
Why the bricks-and-mortar bank branch is still standing strong

IMF data paint a surprising picture of resilience in the face of a hi-tech onslaught, writes Mark Whitehouse
