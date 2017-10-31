Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Even if fees fall, tertiary education may still get an F

31 October 2017 - 13:03 Wilson Johwa
Guess who came knocking at the Post Office’s door, looking to open an account? Unfortunately for Gupta-linked ANN7, the Postbank does not offer corporate accounts.

Bonuses for SARS executives — the Auditor-General is not impressed.

Claire Bisseker is sceptical about the introduction of a national minimum wage, saying one of the root causes of SA’s high youth unemployment is that employers consider entry-level wages to be too high relative to the risk of hiring inexperienced workers.

There is no money, even for the more measured recommendations the Fees Comission has reportedly made on expanding and improving funding for poorer and so-called missing-middle students — unless it can be taken away from other projects and departments.

Fresh pressure on MTN as calls mount for cellphone operators in Nigeria to block all unregistered sim cards, allegedly being used by Boko Haram.

The acquisition of Gourmet Burger Kitchen hangs on Famous Brands, weighing on the share price, as casual dining declines.

