EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Even if fees fall, tertiary education may still get an F
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Guess who came knocking at the Post Office’s door, looking to open an account? Unfortunately for Gupta-linked ANN7, the Postbank does not offer corporate accounts.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Claire Bisseker is sceptical about the introduction of a national minimum wage, saying one of the root causes of SA’s high youth unemployment is that employers consider entry-level wages to be too high relative to the risk of hiring inexperienced workers.
There is no money, even for the more measured recommendations the Fees Comission has reportedly made on expanding and improving funding for poorer and so-called missing-middle students — unless it can be taken away from other projects and departments.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Fresh pressure on MTN as calls mount for cellphone operators in Nigeria to block all unregistered sim cards, allegedly being used by Boko Haram.
The acquisition of Gourmet Burger Kitchen hangs on Famous Brands, weighing on the share price, as casual dining declines.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Black Monday and what's wrong with the white righthttps://t.co/O6B2reUPXs pic.twitter.com/CBT4BZUXed— Ray Hartley (@hartleyr) October 31, 2017
Please sign in or register to comment.