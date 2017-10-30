EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Qedani Mahlangu keeps SA playing a guessing game
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Where is former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu when you need her? Maybe she should rather be studying tips on atonement.
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe is due to give the ANC ’s forthcoming elective conference a skip, making reference to "bogus branches and bogus members".
In my opinion
Matters of debate
A statue of Jacob Zuma is now being guarded by armed police as angry residents of Nigeria’s Owerri state have threatened to pull it down.
As Cape Town’s water crisis deepens, the closest that Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane came to the crisis was to pay a visit to mayor Patricia De Lille and then admonish Capetonians to cut their consumption or face severe penalties.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
AECI diversifies earnings with acquisition of Much Asphalt, the dominant player in SA.
PSG is moving on to the next big thing: the company is funding desalination plant provider GrahamTek.
Please sign in or register to comment.