EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Lynne Brown denies Denel chance to appoint its own board leaders
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
State-owned arms company Denel will have to repay its loans soon, considering how Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown rushed to give permanent posts to its acting CEO and chief financial officer. This was in response to a deadline set by the banks to clean up Denel’s Gupta-associated board.
President Jacob Zuma came face to face with the SACP and Cosatu on Thursday for the first time since the partners in the ANC’s tripartite alliance demanded he step down.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The hero behind the amazing turnaround that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) achieved 20 years ago, Pravin Gordhan, has been airbrushed out of the picture by SARS’s disastrous incumbent commissioner, Tom Moyane.
Dudu Myeni accompanied President Jacob Zuma on a trip to Nigeria’s Imo state for the unveiling a $1.5m statue of him smirking, five days before he fired her as SAA’s chairperson.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Consumer brands conglomerate AVI, which owns best-selling household brands such as Five Roses tea and Bakers biscuits, appears to be weighing offers for its I&J fishing business.
"We are out of the starting blocks and we have had a good beginning," Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe said in the investment holding company’s maiden interim results.
The state has been captured by Fabiani. pic.twitter.com/Pwrlz2SCFY— Mr. Missing (@chestermissing) October 27, 2017
Very visual
Graph of the day
The death rate from drug overdoses is now similar to that of the HIV/AIDS, epidemic in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
