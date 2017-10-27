Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Lynne Brown denies Denel chance to appoint its own board leaders

27 October 2017 - 12:13 Robert Laing
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

State-owned arms company Denel will have to repay its loans soon, considering how Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown rushed to give permanent posts to its acting CEO and chief financial officer. This was in response to a deadline set by the banks to clean up Denel’s Gupta-associated board.

President Jacob Zuma came face to face with the SACP and Cosatu on Thursday for the first time since the partners in the ANC’s tripartite alliance demanded he step down.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

The hero behind the amazing turnaround that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) achieved 20 years ago, Pravin Gordhan, has been airbrushed out of the picture by SARS’s disastrous incumbent commissioner, Tom Moyane.

Dudu Myeni accompanied President Jacob Zuma on a trip to Nigeria’s Imo state for the unveiling a $1.5m statue of him smirking, five days before he fired her as SAA’s chairperson.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Consumer brands conglomerate AVI, which owns best-selling household brands such as Five Roses tea and Bakers biscuits, appears to be weighing offers for its I&J fishing business.

"We are out of the starting blocks and we have had a good beginning," Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe said in the investment holding company’s maiden interim results.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very visual

Graph of the day

The death rate from drug overdoses is now similar to that of the HIV/AIDS, epidemic in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: A Soviet-style SARS brag fest
Opinion / Editorials
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: President’s bag of tricks losing ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Gerrie Nel could use Duduzane Zuma ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
LETTER: The opaque life of Brian
Opinion / Letters
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: A last dance with Dudu
Opinion / Food for Thought

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.