Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Dudu Myeni is out of SAA, at last, but it may be a case of too little, too late

The FBI and UK authorities turn their attention to US-based Gupta nephews Ashish and Amol and South Africans are not impressed with ‘the McKinsey way’

19 October 2017 - 12:49 Wilson Johwa
Dudu Myeni. Picture: SOWETAN
Dudu Myeni. Picture: SOWETAN

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

US-based Gupta nephews Ashish and Amol are part of the focus of an investigation by the FBI, while UK authorities have also initiated a probe.

Finally, Dudu Myeni is out of SAA, but this might not be enough to save the bankrupt national airline.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

In the wake of the Gupta fallout, "the McKinsey way" is no credible spin: no one believes that its mega-consulting fee can, in any world, be justified. If not corruption, this at the very least was greed and profiteering.

Even China recognises the limitation of age for its leaders, says Percy Zvomunya, who argues that Zimbabwe cannot imagine the future as long as Robert Mugabe is in charge.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

AfriSam and Independent Media are among the PIC’s underperforming unlisted assets.

The acquisition of furniture outlet UFO’s 30-store chain will enable Lewis Stores to achieve improved economies of scale.

Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very Graphical

Graph of the day

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: McKinsey’s winning ways
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Tax revolt will lead to a legal battle that only ...
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: Gigaba needs serious wings to save ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: SA owes the DA a great debt ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
KPMG must tell the truth, the whole truth and ...
Opinion

Related Articles

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Prove that I am conflicted, new SABC chair Makhathini ...
Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Funny = dark and a high IQ = longer relationships. QED
Opinion / Columnists

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: First commercial flight from Joburg to St Helena to cost ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.