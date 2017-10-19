EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Dudu Myeni is out of SAA, at last, but it may be a case of too little, too late
The FBI and UK authorities turn their attention to US-based Gupta nephews Ashish and Amol and South Africans are not impressed with ‘the McKinsey way’
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
US-based Gupta nephews Ashish and Amol are part of the focus of an investigation by the FBI, while UK authorities have also initiated a probe.
Finally, Dudu Myeni is out of SAA, but this might not be enough to save the bankrupt national airline.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
In the wake of the Gupta fallout, "the McKinsey way" is no credible spin: no one believes that its mega-consulting fee can, in any world, be justified. If not corruption, this at the very least was greed and profiteering.
Even China recognises the limitation of age for its leaders, says Percy Zvomunya, who argues that Zimbabwe cannot imagine the future as long as Robert Mugabe is in charge.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
AfriSam and Independent Media are among the PIC’s underperforming unlisted assets.
The acquisition of furniture outlet UFO’s 30-store chain will enable Lewis Stores to achieve improved economies of scale.
Thoughts and prayers with South African consulates around the world, all bracing to hear if they're getting #DuduMyeni as a new ambassador.— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) October 19, 2017
