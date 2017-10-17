This is the breakdown of all 12 Jacob Zuma Cabinet reshuffles
Since 2009, Zuma has made 132 changes to the national executive: 67 changes to ministerial positions, 64 changes to deputy ministerial positions and one change to the deputy presidency
17 October 2017 - 12:58
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.