EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Funny = dark and a high IQ = longer relationships. QED
And, if the Guptas can get away with it, why can’t other taxpayers snub SARS, too?
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
President Jacob Zuma drops Blade Nzimande and makes another throw of the dice before December.
Unlike KPMG, which has made some admissions and got rid of some staff, McKinsey is still in denial mode.
It’s something we might have suspected: researchers say it takes a high IQ to have a sense of humour, especially the dark kind, and it is a very desirable quality in a long-term partner.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Claire Bisseker says there seems to be a view that if the Guptas and their associates can get away with so much because SARS and the National Prosecuting Authority can no longer mount credible investigations into high net worth individuals, the small fry are probably safe too.
One big question for Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, as he goes into next week’s budget, is how he proposes to finance the more than R5bn in bailouts he has already provided to SAA, to enable it to repay loans that Standard Chartered and Citibank have refused to roll over
Peter Bruce says President Jacob Zuma, a formidable tactician, is planning on four fronts, any one of which could change as soon as circumstances do.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Lower demand prompts De Beers to offer fewer diamonds — but this is line with expectations.
Discovery Bank is no longer just an idea as the group gets a banking licence. The proposed bank is expected to take advantage of Discovery’s large Vitality programme customer base and to focus mainly on higher-income earners.
Another Absa deal makes Sanlam Employee Benefits the second-largest, after Alexander Forbes, in terms of assets under administration.
