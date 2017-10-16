Opinion / Columnists

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: First commercial flight from Joburg to St Helena to cost R14,200

Group Five ponders surprise offer for its European business, and Mahindra is looking to assemble its trucks in SA

16 October 2017 - 14:48 Wilson Johwa and Robert Laing
Approval for new nuclear plant worries activists at a time when SA has a surplus of power, amid lack of consensus for nuclear debt.

St Helena is now reachable from the air. The island will now be served by a weekly flight from Johannesburg costing a hefty £800 return.

There is nothing eternal about Japan’s eternal Olympic flame, after all.

Ten days after winning the prestigious kykNET-Rapport Book Prize for fiction for his novel, Huilboek, South African writer Ryk Hattingh died in New Zealand, where he had been working as a cobbler and locksmith for the past 20 years.

It is unlikely Jacob Zuma will see the inside of a courtroom anytime soon, and perhaps ever.

In case you missed it, KPMG SA also faces backlash in Namibia, where the firm was overpaid by R32m to adjudicate tenders for gas-fired power station in Walvis Bay.

Vaideshi Shah says Unilever cannot ride the goodwill that Dove’s marketing generates while simultaneously peddling a fairness cream under a different brand: it is confusing at best, and hypocritical at worst.

Group Five ponders surprise offer for its European business.

Two more South African property groups announce multibillion-rand deals in Eastern Europe.

Mahindra is looking to assemble its trucks in SA. However, the number of employment opportunities will not be high initially given that it would be a semi-knockdown assembly operation.

Saica joins call for independent judicial review of KPMG work for Guptas

But Institute’s CEO‚ Terrance Nombembe‚ declines to say when institute will conduct own review of KPMG staff actions
PETER BRUCE: Auditor firms: install once, service forever

KPMG, when asked to jump, said how high. Now it’s in for the high jump. But the problems run much deeper
Five articles by top writers that explain South Africa today

Tim Cohen, Justice Malala, Gareth van Onselen, Stuart Theobald and Ron Derby tackle the forces shaping our fraught political and economic environment
Kleptocracy upsets delicate balance of mutual interests in mining sector

Chamber boycott of dinner recognises that the minister is the biggest obstacle to creating a strong industry, writes Ross Harvey
NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma may exploit KPMG scandal to escape charges

A forensic audit of Zuma’s finances formed part of the corruption case against him
RON DERBY: For SA's sake, empowerment must shake off its crony history

If South Africa Inc is to change its trajectory, the first thing we need to deal with is the hijacking of the national project of transformation
