EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: First commercial flight from Joburg to St Helena to cost R14,200
Group Five ponders surprise offer for its European business, and Mahindra is looking to assemble its trucks in SA
Approval for new nuclear plant worries activists at a time when SA has a surplus of power, amid lack of consensus for nuclear debt.
St Helena is now reachable from the air. The island will now be served by a weekly flight from Johannesburg costing a hefty £800 return.
Ten days after winning the prestigious kykNET-Rapport Book Prize for fiction for his novel, Huilboek, South African writer Ryk Hattingh died in New Zealand, where he had been working as a cobbler and locksmith for the past 20 years.
It is unlikely Jacob Zuma will see the inside of a courtroom anytime soon, and perhaps ever.
In case you missed it, KPMG SA also faces backlash in Namibia, where the firm was overpaid by R32m to adjudicate tenders for gas-fired power station in Walvis Bay.
Vaideshi Shah says Unilever cannot ride the goodwill that Dove’s marketing generates while simultaneously peddling a fairness cream under a different brand: it is confusing at best, and hypocritical at worst.
