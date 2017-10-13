Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Gupta-certified Zwane poorly treated by Business Day (alert the media!)

13 October 2017 - 13:15 Robert Laing
Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

The good news is the 783 corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma will finally be aired in court. The bad news is his appeal was dismissed with costs, meaning taxpayers pick up his and the National Prosecution Authority’s legal tab.

Supreme Court of Appeal decision puts Zuma's fate back in NPA's hands

Justice Eric Leach says 2016 decision by the High Court in Pretoria to set aside the decision to drop charges against Zuma cannot be faulted
National
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has once again crushed his own balls by parading 10 “criminals” without bothering to check if they were actually just innocent undertakers who now have a watertight reputational damage case against him.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane — who is undoubtedly qualified for the job as his CV was okayed by the Guptas, who he impressed by freeing funds to pay for their niece’s wedding that was originally intended for emerging black dairy farmers — has been unkindly treated by Business Day, according to his spokesperson.

By increasing the number of lottery balls from 49 to 52, Ithuba has lowered the chances of hitting the jackpot from one in 14-million to one in 20-million.

Business Day asks Taste Holdings CEO, Carlo Gonzaga, how the company is going to dig itself out of the hole in which it finds itself.

South African Airways will face a new debt crisis when the repayment of loans of R5bn made by domestic banks falls due on the last day of October.

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.