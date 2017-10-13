EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Gupta-certified Zwane poorly treated by Business Day (alert the media!)
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
The good news is the 783 corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma will finally be aired in court. The bad news is his appeal was dismissed with costs, meaning taxpayers pick up his and the National Prosecution Authority’s legal tab.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has once again crushed his own balls by parading 10 “criminals” without bothering to check if they were actually just innocent undertakers who now have a watertight reputational damage case against him.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane — who is undoubtedly qualified for the job as his CV was okayed by the Guptas, who he impressed by freeing funds to pay for their niece’s wedding that was originally intended for emerging black dairy farmers — has been unkindly treated by Business Day, according to his spokesperson.
By increasing the number of lottery balls from 49 to 52, Ithuba has lowered the chances of hitting the jackpot from one in 14-million to one in 20-million.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Business Day asks Taste Holdings CEO, Carlo Gonzaga, how the company is going to dig itself out of the hole in which it finds itself.
South African Airways will face a new debt crisis when the repayment of loans of R5bn made by domestic banks falls due on the last day of October.
You are overwriting, my sister. Put your full stop after "criminal". I know a good editor....😉 #SpyTapes https://t.co/jveD5jrVnx— Justice Malala (@justicemalala) October 13, 2017
