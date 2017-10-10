Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Animal spirits loom large in the world of economics

The Gauteng health department is looking decidedly unwell, and Dove needs to have its mouth washed out with soap and water

10 October 2017 - 12:33 Robert Laing
US economist Richard Thaler, of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, smiles during a news conference after winning the 2017 Nobel Economics Prize in Chicago, Illinois, US on October 9, 2017. Picture: REUTERS
US economist Richard Thaler, of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, smiles during a news conference after winning the 2017 Nobel Economics Prize in Chicago, Illinois, US on October 9, 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane is facing a rebellion from officials within his department amid allegations that a far-reaching redeployment of regional managers is politically motivated.

In many countries — SA included — shopping centre vacancies are ticking up. The reason: depressed sales, coupled with rising competition from e-commerce, is forcing retailers to consolidate space and close under-performing stores.

The Gauteng health department carried over a whopping R7bn in unpaid bills at year’s end. With such a large chunk of its resources already allocated to goods and services used in 2016, plus a growing mountain of malpractice claims, it’s more likely than not that the department will run out of money by the end of this calendar year, writes Carol Paton.

It’s an auspicious moment for behavioural economist Richard Thaler to win the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, because, this week, stock markets around the world, including the JSE, hit records.

The Sasol share price closed almost 3% firmer at R396.26 on Monday after it announced it was abandoning plans to issue 43-million new shares to rescue the Sasol Inzalo black economic empowerment scheme.

Famous Brands shares fell as much as 14% as markets reacted to the restaurant chain’s trading update indicating a decline in first-half earnings. In a statement on Monday, the company said headline earnings per share were expected to decline by up to 63%.

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Radically transformed mandates of middling ministers

‘In the ANC’s case, the more piercing the radical economic transformation screech, the more compromised the individual’
SIMON LINCOLN READER: Echoes of shape of excuses to come from Zuma camp

"While some harbour more criminal intent than others, they are all essentially victims of their own entitlement."
NATASHA MARRIAN: Urgent, urgent, urgent road to nowhere

‘The Guptas became more audacious in Zuma’s second term — after he had the security cluster and its agencies firmly under his ...
