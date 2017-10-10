EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Animal spirits loom large in the world of economics

BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
Bytes from the digital world
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane is facing a rebellion from officials within his department amid allegations that a far-reaching redeployment of regional managers is politically motivated.
In many countries — SA included — shopping centre vacancies are ticking up. The reason: depressed sales, coupled with rising competition from e-commerce, is forcing retailers to consolidate space and close under-performing stores.
The Gauteng health department carried over a whopping R7bn in unpaid bills at year’s end. With such a large chunk of its resources already allocated to goods and services used in 2016, plus a growing mountain of malpractice claims, it’s more likely than not that the department will run out of money by the end of this calendar year, writes Carol Paton.
It’s an auspicious moment for behavioural economist Richard Thaler to win the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, because, this week, stock markets around the world, including the JSE, hit records.
The Sasol share price closed almost 3% firmer at R396.26 on Monday after it announced it was abandoning plans to issue 43-million new shares to rescue the Sasol Inzalo black economic empowerment scheme.
Famous Brands shares fell as much as 14% as markets reacted to the restaurant chain’s trading update indicating a decline in first-half earnings. In a statement on Monday, the company said headline earnings per share were expected to decline by up to 63%.
I’ve been using Dove soap for about 2 weeks now and I’m so happy with the results 😍👦🏾👦🏻 pic.twitter.com/1zBtvPvHJO— Makahl (@Makahlx) October 9, 2017
Zapiro's cartoon @dailymaverick (10 October 2017) @MbalulaFikile response to a recent cartoon and #MbalulaDubai - https://t.co/zRH9M6ELvW pic.twitter.com/yWUkMsrEci— Zapiro (@zapiro) October 10, 2017
