EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Mr Razzmatazz refuses to say who paid for a R680,000 family holiday

According to Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s winning December’s ANC presidency vote is a done deal. "It’s a distressing thought that policies and practices of the party and the current administration will not change. It means the policies that have given us 27.7% unemployment, less than 1% economic growth, widening inequality and spiraling poverty will stay in place," writes Justice Malala.