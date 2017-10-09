Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Mr Razzmatazz refuses to say who paid for a R680,000 family holiday

09 October 2017 - 11:48 Robert Laing and Margaret Harris
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula . Picture: SUPPLIED
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula . Picture: SUPPLIED

Parliament may need to apply Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s advice to police to "crush balls", to Mbalula himself, to get him answer questions about who paid for his family’s R680,000 Dubai 2016 New Year’s holiday, while he was sports minister.

People who are miserable on Monday have lots of company. It’s the worst day of the week for millions, according to researchers at the University of Vermont complex systems center, who analyse Twitter messages for happiness sentiment.

New interim Eskom CEO Sean Maritz’s first action on Friday was to suspend the head of the power utility’s legal department, Suzanne Daniels, who was spearheading the recovery of R1.6bn unlawfully paid to Trillian and McKinsey. Maritz proceeded to tone down a demand that the consultants pay back the money to a simple request.

According to Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s winning December’s ANC presidency vote is a done deal. "It’s a distressing thought that policies and practices of the party and the current administration will not change. It means the policies that have given us 27.7% unemployment, less than 1% economic growth, widening inequality and spiraling poverty will stay in place," writes Justice Malala.

Terbium Financial Services, which until recently acted as a paying agent for the Oakbay group, is not registered with the Payments Association of SA (Pasa), raising questions about whether it has breached regulations governing conduct in SA’s national payments system.

Global diversified miner and trader Glencore has launched a $973m cash bid to buy 75% of Chevron’s Southern African operations, which appears to trump the $900m deal Chinese oil major Sinopec did in March to buy the Chevron SA assets.

Soap maker Dove’s new advertising campaign harking back to the Victorian era has turned into an embarrassing blunder.

The currency market has faced bouts of extreme volatility during early Asian trading hours, including the pound’s flash crash a year ago as well as the rand’s plunge in January 2016.

