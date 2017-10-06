EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Please could McKinsey and Trillian pay back R1.6bn

Critics of the statue honouring himself that President Jacob Zuma unveiled on Wednesday include Richard Poplak. "The piece commemorating Zuma’s arrest is constructed from a bunch of scrap metal shaped into a cancerous testicle, one sheet of which bears a lasered portrait of the president in relief. The metal teste sits atop eight vivaciously twisted stainless steel bars, and resembles the sort of North Korean monument that Kim Jong-un would use as a murder weapon."