EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Please could McKinsey and Trillian pay back R1.6bn
The government’s focus on direct black-ownership deals could prejudice black people who indirectly owned JSE-listed shares via pension funds, because these shares got watered down when ownership deals were done with new black shareholders, the Treasury told Parliament.
Eskom has asked McKinsey and Trillian to kindly pay back the R1.6bn they received thanks to executives who have since been fired or suspended for corruption.
Anthony Butler asks what kind of president Cyril Ramaphosa would be if he wins the ANC’s December conference. "He can manage a large and sophisticated team in complex and sustained negotiations. He is inoculated against corruption by principles as well as by wealth. He has never courted sycophants."
Presidents Jacob Zuma and Vladimir Putin are cut from the same cloth. They are skilled architects, creating a political system that relies on patronage and is reinforced by corrupt relationships. By exerting influence on business through their intricate circle of "economic gatekeepers", they carefully control the distribution of state resources to their loyalists, writes Dumile Sibindana.
The Competition Commission said it advised the Treasury against awarding a multibillion-rand tender to Vodacom, as the exclusive deal would distort competition and further entrench Vodacom’s position.
The Wall Street firm that commissioned the Fearless Girl statue, State Street, has been fined $5m for underpaying its female staff.
Critics of the statue honouring himself that President Jacob Zuma unveiled on Wednesday include Richard Poplak. "The piece commemorating Zuma’s arrest is constructed from a bunch of scrap metal shaped into a cancerous testicle, one sheet of which bears a lasered portrait of the president in relief. The metal teste sits atop eight vivaciously twisted stainless steel bars, and resembles the sort of North Korean monument that Kim Jong-un would use as a murder weapon."
US voters who reported living in a gun-owning households overwhelmingly backed Donald Trump in the 2016 election.
