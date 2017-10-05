EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: FirstRand re-defines ‘keeping pay in line’
Waiting years to get money from a mine rehabilitation fund? Call the Guptas because they know a guy who knows a guy at the DMR
Getting permission from the Department of Mineral Resources to take money from a mine rehabilitation fund takes years — unless you are the Guptas, in which case it takes just a day.
"We have brought you McKinsey," Salim Essa and Kuben Moodley told Regiments Capital’s founders. "Salim knew the executives at Denel, Transnet and Eskom," said one former employee. His message to them was simple. "He told them if they don’t open the door, they’re out. Suddenly Regiments was flying."
Welcome to the world of consultants. Most companies brag about their clients. Consultants prefer to move in the shadows. The reason is simple: they don’t want to stand in the way of management claiming credit for improvements — management is their employer after all. And they don’t want anyone to know the gobsmacking fees they charge.
Bryan Rostron writes how western companies caught corrupting young democracies have a set response: indignant denial, followed by "We’re looking into it", then a few employees being fired. Finally, to stem the damage, there’s a limp apology from head office, ritually concluding: "That’s not who we are."
FirstRand chairperson Laurie Dippenaar says he is comfortable with the banking group’s remuneration policy, as it had three "health checks" to keep pay in line.
Vodacom’s share price fell as much as 8% on Wednesday after the Competition Commission announced it was investigating its dominance on news of a R5bn contract awarded by the government.
This really cost R6m?! 😊🙃#JacobZumaMonument pic.twitter.com/7vye35ytUm— Ulrich J van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) October 4, 2017
Advanced economies mostly target inflation of 2%, and emerging-market targets are converging on targets in a range of 3% to 4%, making an implicit inflation target close to 6% increasingly uncompetitive, says the South African Reserve Bank.
