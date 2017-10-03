Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: We have not seen the ANC’s bottom yet, analyst says

03 October 2017 - 12:05 Robert Laing
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
Those implicated in the KPMG scandal should go to jail, according to former finance minister Trevor Manuel. KPMG should produce documents to prove how it had arrived at the findings of an investigation into an intelligence unit at the South African Revenue Service.

Zimbabwe’s first lady‚ Grace Mugabe‚ has bought a Rolls-Royce Ghost worth about R6m, which she is keeping in SA. She bought them from the same dealership that her son, Russell Goreraza, used to buy two Rolls-Royce cars recently.

Grace Mugabe buys a Rolls to add to her South African assets

Zimbabwe’s first lady is said to have chosen to keep the car in SA to avoid bad press at home
Given the extent to which South Africans are flocking to the Mother City, it seems just a matter of time before the Western Cape starts to ponder whether it can decouple economically from the rest of SA, writes Claire Bisseker.

The pictures coming out of Catalonia over the weekend were violent. How could such antidemocratic and draconian violence happen in the heart of Europe? If you believe that Europe will always lead the democratic process, just Google Hungary, writes Tom Eaton.

The ANC has not hit the bottom yet. The day the bottom comes, it will be more spectacular than the bloody scenes at the Eastern Cape provincial conference at the weekend, writes Aubrey Matshiqi.

Prudential Investment Managers, one of the top three shareholders in PPC, says it opposes a proposed merger between SA’s largest cement group and its unlisted South African rival AfriSam.

Since the Orlando nightclub shooting on June 12 2016, at least 585 people have been killed and 2,156 have been injured in mass shootings in the US.

