MARK KEOHANE: Winning is rightly everything when it comes to rugby fans

Venter’s character is passionate and he is an emotional person. He cares deeply about the Springboks, but then so do those supporters he refers to.

The day South Africans stop caring about the result of the Springboks is the day South African rugby dies.

There was every reason for the public to anticipate a win against the Wallabies in Bloemfontein. The players told them to expect a win.

The Boks had spoken of redressing the wrongs of Albany’s 57-0 defeat against the All Blacks.

They said they had a turnaround strategy and they created the expectation that the result was nonnegotiable.

They did not get the result — and results are the net return by which they get judged every Saturday night.

Respecting player effort does not excuse questionable game management and indifferent decision-making.

Respectful performances win friends, but results win championships, titles and ultimately World Cups.

Bloemfontein, in this regard, was a failure for the Boks.

Which brings me back to Venter’s social media comments of results being secondary to process.

A result is what the Springboks need on Saturday because the biggest confidence boost the players will get is to beat the All Blacks.

The game cannot just be about being competitive.

Bloemfontein’s draw left me with that nothing kind of feeling. Sure the Springboks didn’t lose, but then they didn’t win either.

And when has a draw against Australia in SA ever been celebrated?

The neutral would have enjoyed Saturday’s Test because of the willingness of both teams to be expansive and the desire to score tries.

However, the Springboks appeared to be caught between two worlds — how they have always played and the belief they have to play differently.

Evolving a style of play should not come with the compromise of sacrificing traditional strengths.

There is something to be learnt about Eddie Jones’s approach with England.

When Jones succeeded Stuart Lancaster, he told the public, via the media, he did not care how pretty England looked and he wanted the English to find those elements that always made England strong.

He didn’t want England to just be a poor impersonation of New Zealand.

Winning, said Jones, was the only thing that would give England a lift again.

Once the winning habit was there, he said, it would be easier to evolve a playing style.

Test rugby is not franchise rugby and there is not the luxury of building a team over a lengthy period of time.

Bloemfontein surprised me because I expected the Boks to suffocate the Australians and to rely a lot more on the set piece and field position in terms of using the set piece as an attacking platform.

The end-to-end ball-in-hand stuff looked more Australian than South African, but it suited Australia to be in this type of free-flowing contest.

The Springbok coaching staff has decided on a specific process to develop a style of play, but ultimately every coach, every player and every team is judged on results in professional sport.

In Bloemfontein, the Springboks did not get the result and to question why is not disrespecting anyone or anything. It is quite the opposite.

• Keohane is the founder of www.keo.co.za and a former Springboks communications manager. Follow him on @mark_keohane