WANDILE SIHLOBO: Promise of rain bodes well for food-price inflation

Although food and nonalcoholic beverages inflation decelerated to 5.7% year on year in August — its lowest level since November 2015 — the average hides wide disparities in the basket. For instance, meat recorded a 15% year-on-year increase, its highest inflation level since December 2011.

Meat has a relatively high weighting of 5.46% in the headline consumer price index basket, which means it accounts for about a third of the food and nonalcoholic beverages basket.

The recent uptick in meat price inflation can largely be explained by two factors — the restocking process in the livestock sector after the 2015-16 El Niño-induced drought, and then there is the spread of avian flu in the poultry industry.

From a livestock perspective, the most recent data from the Red Meat Levy Admin show that South African farmers slaughtered 203,647 head of cattle in July, 13% fewer than the corresponding period in 2016.

Beef alone accounts for about 8% of the food and nonalcoholic beverages inflation basket, so the restocking process is adding to the uptick in meat inflation. At the same time, farmers slaughtered 327,561 sheep and 208,130 pigs, which is 9% and 6% lower, respectively, than in July. Within the food and nonalcoholic beverages inflation basket, pork and lamb together account for a marginal share of 5%.