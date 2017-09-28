KHAYA SITHOLE: Sasol and Anglo pass different wayposts

It was perhaps in its political leadership that Anglo distinguished itself from other corporations. Business leaders rarely take an active part in politics, but Sir Ernest Oppenheimer and his son took up seats in Parliament and actively advocated the liberalisation of the country’s political system. This was not altogether altruistic as they had an intimate understanding that their business would do much better in the absence of international economic sanctions.

Anglo’s great gift is that it always seemed to have visionary leadership that was able to read beyond prevailing circumstances and plan ahead.

After 1994, it pioneered the first wave of BEE megadeals. Such deals were largely successful for Anglo and its chosen beneficiaries.

One problem with those initial deals, and most BEE deals since then, is the question of whether they are broad-based at all. Individual beneficiaries are easy to identify; the few black billionaires are well known. For broad-based structures — communities, employees — identifying the benefit from BEE deals is more difficult.

This could simply be due to poor evaluation mechanisms. Until such instruments exist, the impression one gets about BEE deals is that they have fallen way short of being broad-based. Anglo has had some successes — Mzi Khumalo represents an individual beneficiary who apparently didn’t have to do much to get his windfall. Companies such as Exxaro and Royal Bafokeng Platinum are examples of BEE done right.