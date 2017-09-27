STEVEN FRIEDMAN: New bill is a crucial opportunity for citizen activists to clean up democracy in SA

If we avoid passing laws because people can find ways to cheat, we would not pass any laws at all. A party funding law would at the very least create a lever that could be used by citizens to force parties to account for their funding.

How much difference it made would depend on how good citizens were at enforcing it — there is not much anyone can do to prevent money buying government unless the lever exists.

To see how important it is that laws are in place, we can compare democracies that do control private funding of politics with those that do not.

One that does not is the US — polls find a wide gap between what citizens want on key policy questions and what politicians will consider, which has a great deal to do with what the people who pay for their campaigns are willing to tolerate.

US politicians must rely entirely on private donors to fund their campaigns, so they spend most of their time courting donors rather than voters.

In countries where there are controls, and public money is available for parties to ensure that politics does not depend on private donors, the fit between law and policy and what citizens want is closer, and representatives spend more time looking after voters than pandering to donors.

Until we have a strong funding law, our politics will reflect what people with money want, not what the people want. A law will not automatically end the problem, but will make it possible to tackle it.

Getting one passed will not be straightforward: while the ANC has endorsed a law governing funding in principle, there may be strong resistance from opposition parties which, predictably, distrust the governing party’s motives.

They claim that disclosing funding will scare away their donors because, once the ANC knows who they are, it will punish them or their businesses. Some critics of public funding argue that it disadvantages opposition parties because, if money goes to parties in proportion to their result at the last election, it will always give governing parties an advantage.

Neither argument is a strong reason not to pass a law. Governments that punish donors for supporting their opponents will presumably find ways to discover who they are. Disclosure should protect opposition donors because, if they are discriminated against, the reason will be clear and they will be able to show a court that they are being unfairly treated.

Nor does public funding need to go to parties in proportion to their share of the vote — some countries use a formula that makes sure smaller parties get their fair share.

But, in this political climate, a campaign that aims to change the view of opposition parties rather than the ANC alone is more difficult.

If a law is passed, ensuring that it really addresses the problem will be crucial. There is no shortage of evidence from elsewhere on what works but the key will be figuring out what is most likely to work here and persuading politicians to adopt it.

So the draft bill is an opportunity for a form of citizen activism which could not merely target some who buy politicians, but make it difficult for anyone to do the same in future.