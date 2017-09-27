Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cosatu’s Sdumo Dlamini no longer has Jacob Zuma’s back

27 September 2017 - 14:29 Wilson Johwa
Cosatu leader Sdumo Dlamini. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN
Cosatu leader Sdumo Dlamini. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Cosatu’s Sdumo Dlamini turn on President Jacob Zuma, his former ally.

SizweNtsalubaGobodo dumps Oakbay; but why did they take on the company as a client in the first place when the taint was already apparent?

Former SARS officials tell KPMG of the harm that its report caused them and other employees at the revenue agency.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has spoken out against corruption, but has said nothing about Jacob Zuma’s corruption, Nkandla or the failure of crucial institutions, such as the prosecuting authority, to act.

Zuma's succession plan: enigma of a pact by two divorcees

Taciturn Dlamini-Zuma’s ambition to become ANC leader lets her buy into the president’s narrative, writes Aoife White
9 hours ago

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula should find some time in his busy Twitter schedule to appoint effective leaders to take the police service forward.

Hilary Joffe says foreign bond-market investors are essentially providing much of the financing for SA’s growing budget deficits, and so helping fund the balance of payments deficit.

Top award for Standard Online Share Trading, while FNB Securities gets accolade for top advice broker,

Standard Bank’s online platform still best broker

The Intellidex-FM Investor’s Monthly top stockbroker award are the most definitive barometer of the health of SA’s broking sector
8 hours ago

Capitec grows its active account holder numbers 16.5% to 9.2-million at the end of August from 7.9-million the previous year.

Advtech considering separate listing for its properties division.

Advtech seeks to grow asset base of properties unit

Private school owner Advtech could list its properties separately in the future under a real-estate investment trust
19 hours ago

