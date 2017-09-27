EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cosatu’s Sdumo Dlamini no longer has Jacob Zuma’s back
Cosatu’s Sdumo Dlamini turn on President Jacob Zuma, his former ally.
SizweNtsalubaGobodo dumps Oakbay; but why did they take on the company as a client in the first place when the taint was already apparent?
Former SARS officials tell KPMG of the harm that its report caused them and other employees at the revenue agency.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has spoken out against corruption, but has said nothing about Jacob Zuma’s corruption, Nkandla or the failure of crucial institutions, such as the prosecuting authority, to act.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula should find some time in his busy Twitter schedule to appoint effective leaders to take the police service forward.
Hilary Joffe says foreign bond-market investors are essentially providing much of the financing for SA’s growing budget deficits, and so helping fund the balance of payments deficit.
Top award for Standard Online Share Trading, while FNB Securities gets accolade for top advice broker,
Capitec grows its active account holder numbers 16.5% to 9.2-million at the end of August from 7.9-million the previous year.
Order! Order Comrades! Uzonishaya uBaba. pic.twitter.com/bUFjUUlOAx— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) September 26, 2017
