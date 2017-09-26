BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ‘Cosatu’s march will be meaningful if it targets the Gupta’ Saxonwold home’
Tennis ball-sized diamond is finally sold, and is Bok coach Allister Coetzee channelling Fikile Mbabula?
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba has a point about the planned Cosatu march.
It is harder than you might expect to sell the second-largest diamond ever mined. Canada’s Lucara has just managed to do that.
What are the Boks playing for, when their coach, Allister Coetzee, says they have no chance of coming out tops?
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Iraj Abedian and Simon Mantell weigh in on the KPMG saga. They argue that the notion that the big four audit firms have specialised banking knowledge has a hollow ring when none of them raised any concerns in their audit reports before the 2008 banking crisis.
Donations are flowing in support of the newly opened Cape Town-based Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa.
The rand might be unable to escape future turmoil. For one, US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s pending departure might signal the end of the party for emerging markets.
Neva Magetla says government-funded small business support initiatives have been a patchwork of fairly small programmes centred on funding and skills. This approach ignores the need for a large-scale effort to tackle gaps in market systems and the lack of assets that constrain small business.
Unilever makes an acquisition in South Korea as the company seeks to become more reliant on bath, body and beauty products, which tend to have higher growth and margins than food.
Uber has been forced to apologise, even as it challenges the withdrawal of its operating licence in London.
Please login or register to comment.