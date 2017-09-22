MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Demand expected to be high at exclusive Cape Winemakers Guild Auction

Is the demand for the Guild selection growing at a rate that exceeds the increase in availability and will there be the resources to show better-than-inflation increases on 2016’s average prices?

The Guild has played its cards pretty neatly up to now, so, presumably, there’s more than simply brash confidence informing these decisions.

If the gamble turns out to be correct, and the producers’ take on this admittedly tiny segment of the market prescient, perhaps they know also what the next six months will bring to our toxic political landscape and, in which case, it might be time to go long on the rand.

I tasted most wines in this year’s Guild catalogue — all blind — and compared my notes and scores to what was on offer previously. In 2016, I attended the sighted tasting led by the producers — so the scores can never be exactly comparable. Nevertheless, I was conscious of the marked improvement in the average quality of the Guild offering.

There were many standout wines — the Silverthorn fizz 2012 being a worthy successor to last year’s 2011, the Newton Johnson Seadragon Pinot Noir 2015 looking even better than it did on release in 2016. In fact, the pinot class as a whole was pretty good, with Gottfried Mocke’s 2016 also achieving a 90-point score alongside the Paul Cluver and the Bouchard Finlayson and De Grendel not much off the pace.

The Leeuw Passant Old Vine Cinsaut 2015 was also very good, as was The Drift Farm’s 2013 Barbera. Both Bartho Eksteen and De Grendel have very fine wooded sauvignons on the sale, while Simonsig’s Roussanne-Marsanne blend is a finely played Cape statement of what the Northern Rhone does so well.

Miles Mossop’s Saskia-Jo 2014 (chenin-clairette) made the 90-point threshold, with Louis Nel’s Rapscallion 2015 (cabernet-shiraz), Groot Constantia’s Gouverneur’s Auction Reserve 2014, Delaire-Graff’s Banhoek Chardonnay 2016 and Rijk’s Pinotage 2014.

There were even higher scores for The Drift Farm’s "Whole Bunch Tinta" 2016, Adi Badenhorst and Duncan Savage’s Love Boat red 2016, the Ernie Els 2015, the Tokara Tribute Cabernet 2013, Ataraxia’s "under the Gavel" Chardonnay 2016 and the Hartenberg Cabernet 2015, which was my highest-scoring wine in the entire line-up.