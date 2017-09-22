BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Of low pay and forbidden tips at Shoprite
It is now up to Malusi Gigaba to act, and how long will Dudu Myeni hang on?
Shoprite is caught between its cashiers’ low wages and allowing them to accept tips from customers.
The focus is now on Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba over Dudu Myeni’s overstay at South African Airways (SAA).
Thabang Motsohi says the state must give up a sizeable portion of its equity in SAA and capitalise it adequately.
The Financial Times’s David Pilling argues that even if Cyril Ramaphosa wins in December, it would be foolish to put too much hope in his ability to stop the rot in the ANC or to reconnect with a disillusioned electorate.
Ghaleb Cachalia says BEE policies have broadened the black middle class, but have not assisted the poor black majority.
Some home truths from Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.
BCX’s SpliceWorks is more than a traditional incubator. The Telkom subsidiary is aiming to be a link between tech entrepreneurs and big business.
