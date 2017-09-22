Opinion / Columnists

HALF ART

CHRIS THURMAN: Colourful musical of the past slips under Joburgers’ radar

Joburgers shrug off brilliant and creative King Kong: Legend of a Boxer musical for Warhol exhibition. Is this some form of post-apartheid colonial cringe?

22 September 2017 - 04:00 Chris Thurman
Lerato Mvelase plays the role of Petal, a woman in love with boxer Ezekiel ‘King Kong’ Dlamini. Picture: DANIEL MANNERS
Lerato Mvelase plays the role of Petal, a woman in love with boxer Ezekiel ‘King Kong’ Dlamini. Picture: DANIEL MANNERS

Times are tough in Johannesburg. People living and working in the city centre were without electricity for the first half of September.

The jury is still out on mayor Herman Mashaba, who is part corruption-busting service deliverer, part xenophobic anti-poor rhetorician.

We’re in that odd post-winter period when the first blush of spring has passed but the landscape is still bone-dry and dusty. Jozi’s skeleton is exposed and what we see isn’t pretty: litter, decrepit buildings, malls and waste.

Above and beyond all this, of course, there is the national malaise — a political, economic and moral crisis that affects and infects everything.

But perhaps there is something to be redeemed from our state of woe, precisely because it is shared by all compatriots. The traditional regional rivalries, the "don’t make your problems mine" attitudes are less convincing.

Political assassinations and the battle for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal? Not just a local concern. Mine closures in the North West have a direct impact on Gauteng. The DA’s faltering coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay is tied to the party’s fate upcountry.

And the drought in the Western Cape is starting to mitigate the old north-south antagonism between Joburgers and Capetonians.

In the arts world, the Cape Town versus Johannesburg thing tends to result in some hackneyed dualities: l’art pour l’art aesthetics versus political engagement, ecological activism versus urban edginess, old money versus new money, avantgardism versus Afropolitanism. None of these generalisations can actually be sustained. But when it comes to theatre, there is one comparison that seems to be worryingly accurate.

While people have visited the Andy Warhol exhibition at the Wits Art Museum in droves, the same cannot be said of King Kong. Is this some form of post-apartheid colonial cringe?

Recently, Cape Town gave Johannesburg a great big gift. It’s a musical, a show that was made for Joburgers, by Joburgers and set in Joburg – and, in 1959, it took the city by storm. It was soon a nationwide hit, then an international sensation; then, somehow, it disappeared. Subsequent revivals flopped. Now, finally, it is back where it belongs.

I’m talking, of course, about King Kong: Legend of a Boxer. Cape Town’s Fugard Theatre secured the rights to bring it back to life, updated some of the songs and dialogue while remaining as faithful to the original as possible, put together a brilliant cast and creative team. They have made theatrical magic. The show sold out during its Cape Town run in July and August.

But what, thus far, have Joburgers done with this gift – a quintessential piece of Sophiatown in the 1950s, a seminal event in the history of South African arts and culture, a stage and sociopolitical phenomenon? The answer, if ticket sales are anything to go by, does not reflect well on the denizens of SA’s major city.

It is hard not to draw that conclusion.

King Kong is iconic. It’s a landmark to which anyone who knows anything about South African jazz or theatre history will refer.

And here it is – not a dusty exhibit from an archive or a nostalgic trip down memory lane, but a slick, sexy, violent, vibrant rendition. Surely, the auditorium should be packed?

The alternative explanation is, to put it bluntly, ignorance. Maybe not that many Joburgers know about King Kong. Maybe not that many care about Todd Matshikiza and Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela and Leon Gluckman and Kiepie Moeketsi.

This wouldn’t be surprising; we are devastatingly ill-informed about our past. We are exactly like the quartet of posturing schoolboys who are brought down to size by Pop, the narrator who takes audiences back in time to learn about the rise and fall of Ezekiel "King Kong" Dlamini.

All the more reason, then, to go and see King Kong.

But this production is not simply a history lesson. It speaks to fame, crime, destructive masculinity, femicide; it affirms community, comedy, the joyful resistance of song and dance. It is from the past, but not of the past.

King Kong: Legend of a Boxer is at Joburg Theatre until October 8.

KING KONG IS NOT SIMPLY A HISTORY LESSON. IT SPEAKS TO CRIME, DESTRUCTIVE MASCULINITY, FEMICIDE

READ MORE BY CHRIS THURMAN

CHRIS THURMAN: Stories of failed states and whitewashed victims

‘Kudzanai Chiurai’s images are so richly allusive, so vivid, they spark a revision of the relationship between the past and future’
Opinion
14 days ago

CHRIS THURMAN: Brussels — home to human rights and cartoon strips

Microcommunities from Morocco, Turkey, Vietnam, Ghana and Poland exist in an area such as Ixelles
Opinion
21 days ago

CHRIS THURMAN: Politicians still painting world with heavy calligraphy of war

"Perhaps the Benedictine sisters’ art is similar to their prayers; there is no doubt some effect, but its source moves in mysterious ways."
Opinion
28 days ago

CHRIS THURMAN: Zille’s nostalgia is no basis for a political programme

"Someone in Helen Zille’s position ... must be called out every time she makes some lazy, sniping comment about race in SA"
Opinion
1 month ago

CHRIS THURMAN: Belgians know big men rulers and have little time for Zuma

Jacob Zuma, the just judges are coming for you
Opinion
1 month ago

