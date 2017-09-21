Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Makhosi Khoza walks away from the ANC bun fight

The Guptas, meanwhile, should just give up on getting SA bank accounts, and the president’s new best friends should study the stories of their predecessors

21 September 2017 - 14:05 Wilson Johwa
Makhosi Khoza. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Makhosi Khoza throws in the towel, saying she is on her way out of the ANC to "free myself from the ugly‚ nasty‚ self-serving‚ factional and unprincipled contestation for positions".

Another KPMG report delays likely government action on the dodgy sale of strategic fuel stocks.

Could this be the end of the road for Guptas in SA? With no bank accounts, how far can they go? Meanwhile, Outa is taking action to secure mining rehabilitation funds in their possession.

To say the allegations against PIC CEO Dan Matjila are spacey would be an understatement. It seems he is just the latest to be subject to the all-too-familiar modus operandi to access tenders at key parastatals.

Ubaba’s new best friends are about to benefit from a R5bn gas deal with the Russians.

KPMG SA’s new CEO, Nhlamulo Dlomu, is a non-accountant accounting for accountants.

Meet the entrepreneur behind an initiative to get goods back onto trains. It took him six years to set up the Musina Internodal Transport.

Rail is the millstone round Grindrod’s neck. The group has had difficulties with the postponement of capital investments in new rail infrastructure in Africa and aggressive road-haulage rates.

Bird flu is being felt in chicken prices, but poultry groups are not yet counting the cost.

AfriSam says its proposed merger with PPC provides significant growth opportunities and market diversity but also presents start-up risks and liquidity challenges.

