EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Makhosi Khoza walks away from the ANC bun fight
The Guptas, meanwhile, should just give up on getting SA bank accounts, and the president’s new best friends should study the stories of their predecessors
Makhosi Khoza throws in the towel, saying she is on her way out of the ANC to "free myself from the ugly‚ nasty‚ self-serving‚ factional and unprincipled contestation for positions".
Could this be the end of the road for Guptas in SA? With no bank accounts, how far can they go? Meanwhile, Outa is taking action to secure mining rehabilitation funds in their possession.
To say the allegations against PIC CEO Dan Matjila are spacey would be an understatement. It seems he is just the latest to be subject to the all-too-familiar modus operandi to access tenders at key parastatals.
Meet the entrepreneur behind an initiative to get goods back onto trains. It took him six years to set up the Musina Internodal Transport.
Rail is the millstone round Grindrod’s neck. The group has had difficulties with the postponement of capital investments in new rail infrastructure in Africa and aggressive road-haulage rates.
AfriSam says its proposed merger with PPC provides significant growth opportunities and market diversity but also presents start-up risks and liquidity challenges.
