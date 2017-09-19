LEFT ARM OVER
NEIL MANTHORP: Have bat and ball, will travel and play cricket for moolah
Despite mounting evidence that does not even require much of a search, there remain many cricket fans who will not see it, let alone recognise it for what it is. There will even be some who have read in this column over the years how profoundly – and quickly — the game is changing, and who refuse to see it.
Cognitive dissonance is caused, perhaps, by the horror of the reality.
A few days ago, a Black Caps fast bowler, Mitchell McLenaghan, asked Cricket New Zealand to release him from his national contract. Just like every other player of his generation, he grew up dreaming of playing for his country – and securing a national contract that would offer him financial security. Now he doesn’t want it.
This is not without precedent. A dozen West Indian players have refused contracts and there has been a smattering of players from other countries, but they have either been at the end of their careers or in acrimonious dispute with their national boards.
Not only is left-arm seamer McLenaghan in the prime of his career, but his parting of ways with the national squad was concluded with mutual goodwill and respect. It was an acknowledgement from Cricket New Zealand that it cannot possibly compete financially with the money available to players with multiple contracts in domestic T20 leagues.
McLenaghan now has five, having been signed by the Durban Qalandars to compete in SA’s Global League that starts in November.
In fact, only England, Australia and India can compete with the domestic leagues. The England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia offer the most lucrative national contracts, whereas the Board of Control for Cricket in India doesn’t need to because of the vast amounts of money available to India’s best players in the IPL.
Then JP Duminy retired from Test cricket with six months left on his national contract, again without a murmur from his employers. It could be argued that his Test career was probably over anyway and that his chronic knee injury made first-class cricket increasingly problematic but he is, nonetheless, another cricketer making clear where his priorities lie.
So keen are players to participate in the format — easy money for easy cricket — that a bunch of internationals were prepared to travel to Kabul last week to join the locals in the inaugural, six-team Afghanistan T20 league. They included Morné van Wyk and Cameron Delport as players and Herschelle Gibbs as coach of one of the teams.
It’s not just that they want the money, their actions are symptomatic of an attitude spreading rapidly through the ranks of professional players everywhere outside England and India
Then, when a suicide bomber killed himself and two other people (12 wounded) outside the stadium shortly before one match, the international players were rather hastily recalled to their home countries.
Except the nine Zimbabwean players who have so far defied the Zimbabwe Cricket instruction and refused to leave. It’s not just that they want the money, their actions are symptomatic of an attitude spreading rapidly through the ranks of professional players everywhere outside England and India.
Even in Australia, following the nasty pay dispute that has driven a thick wedge of anger and mistrust between the players and the board, there is an increasing move from players to be allowed to make their own choices.
At least a dozen top players were preparing to make themselves available for the Global League and forego their national contracts shortly before the dispute was resolved in their favour.
The solution to save Test and one-day cricket lies not just in forming a national league, but in "top-up" match fees to all international players from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to ensure they not only want to play for their countries, but won’t be significantly out of pocket for doing so.
One of the game’s sagest voices belongs to former national player and coach Eric Simons, who began his own playing career in the strictly amateur days of the 1980s, but who has moved seamlessly with the times and remains an active and forward-thinking T20 coach.
He can’t be certain which direction the game is heading, but it’s pretty obvious where he suspects it might: "If we are heading towards a world dominated by T20, then I’d like to see the ICC provide leadership, structure and direction. I’d like to think we can still keep international cricket alive, but it won’t end well if we look around in five years time and say, ‘Oh, look what happened, we’re all playing T20 cricket and the other formats are irrelevant’."
