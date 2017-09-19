NEIL MANTHORP: Have bat and ball, will travel and play cricket for moolah

Then, when a suicide bomber killed himself and two other people (12 wounded) outside the stadium shortly before one match, the international players were rather hastily recalled to their home countries.

Except the nine Zimbabwean players who have so far defied the Zimbabwe Cricket instruction and refused to leave. It’s not just that they want the money, their actions are symptomatic of an attitude spreading rapidly through the ranks of professional players everywhere outside England and India.

Even in Australia, following the nasty pay dispute that has driven a thick wedge of anger and mistrust between the players and the board, there is an increasing move from players to be allowed to make their own choices.

At least a dozen top players were preparing to make themselves available for the Global League and forego their national contracts shortly before the dispute was resolved in their favour.

The solution to save Test and one-day cricket lies not just in forming a national league, but in "top-up" match fees to all international players from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to ensure they not only want to play for their countries, but won’t be significantly out of pocket for doing so.

One of the game’s sagest voices belongs to former national player and coach Eric Simons, who began his own playing career in the strictly amateur days of the 1980s, but who has moved seamlessly with the times and remains an active and forward-thinking T20 coach.

He can’t be certain which direction the game is heading, but it’s pretty obvious where he suspects it might: "If we are heading towards a world dominated by T20, then I’d like to see the ICC provide leadership, structure and direction. I’d like to think we can still keep international cricket alive, but it won’t end well if we look around in five years time and say, ‘Oh, look what happened, we’re all playing T20 cricket and the other formats are irrelevant’."