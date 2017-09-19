Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Bitcoins used at Pick n Pay — but only in the canteen

Forced to retire, it’s bye-bye Berning Ntlemeza, as Joburg considers opening bus lanes to taxis and a plan to rig the ANC conference is exposed

19 September 2017 - 15:07 Wilson Johwa
Picture: REUTERS

Adios, Berning Ntlemeza, former head of the Hawks and friend of the president.

Chris Geoghegan pays the price for introducing Bell Pottinger to the Guptas.

Mayor Herman Mashaba says Joburg might open its bus lanes to minibus taxis.

Sasfin no longer associated with KPMG, citing its commitment to good governance.

An ANC councillor lifts the lid on the discovery of 4‚000 illegal party membership cards in the Zululand region.

South African companies are not sitting on cash as it would be a very poor investment due to the return on deposits being so low.

Claire Bisseker says the government has no further fiscal ammunition with which to stimulate the economy.

Bitcoin was piloted at Pick n Pay — albeit in the canteen.

Steinhoff International is hard-pressed to deny allegations by a former partner, but says it has made adequate provision for any related liabilities that may result.

A Telkom subsidiary is looking to combine Wi-Fi with fixed-line and cellular networks.

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.