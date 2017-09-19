EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Bitcoins used at Pick n Pay — but only in the canteen
Forced to retire, it’s bye-bye Berning Ntlemeza, as Joburg considers opening bus lanes to taxis and a plan to rig the ANC conference is exposed
19 September 2017 - 15:07
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Adios, Berning Ntlemeza, former head of the Hawks and friend of the president.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
An ANC councillor lifts the lid on the discovery of 4‚000 illegal party membership cards in the Zululand region.
South African companies are not sitting on cash as it would be a very poor investment due to the return on deposits being so low.
Claire Bisseker says the government has no further fiscal ammunition with which to stimulate the economy.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Bitcoin was piloted at Pick n Pay — albeit in the canteen.
Steinhoff International is hard-pressed to deny allegations by a former partner, but says it has made adequate provision for any related liabilities that may result.
Please login or register to comment.