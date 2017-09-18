Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Too little too late, maybe, but KPMG has done more than McKinsey, which is still in denial

18 September 2017 - 13:19 Wilson Johwa and Margaret Harris
KPMG. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
KPMG. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Not much sympathy for company MD caught up in road rage incident which has gone viral.

Researchers recently saw 15 octopuses congregating, communicating, living together, and even evicting each other from dens. The scientists have named this site, In Jervis Bay, off Eastern Australia, "Octlantis".

President Jacob Zuma relishes distraction as he pushes for a UN non-permanent seat for SA.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

It might be too little, too late, but it is welcome that KPMG has finally taken action, unlike McKinsey — there is no sign that McKinsey recognises it has a problem, locally or internationally. The US firm had already charged R1.6bn for their services to Eskom in less than a year, and had in mind to extract R9.4bn from Eskom over the next few years on "risk-based" turnaround contracts.

Mark Keohane says the Springboks have not advanced at all against the All Blacks and inexperience and youthfulness cannot be used as an excuse.

Lessons in surviving the open plan office

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Soon-to-list education group Stadio is anticipating major growth in the next two financial years, on revenues of R400-R550m.

Impala CEO promises to take the tough decisions, such as that the group cannot afford to build a smelter in Zimbabwe.

Standard Bank has its sights on moving its 12-million clients to a new digital-focused banking system.

Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
TIM COHEN: Our Hillary Dlamini-Zuma is in denial ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: KPMG’s offer cannot undo damage ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Context and analysis show SA’s top firms are not ...
Opinion
4.
MARK KEOHANE: Springboks’ defeat: This was an ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Zuma Jr’s bare-faced effrontery vs Gordhan’s ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.