EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Too little too late, maybe, but KPMG has done more than McKinsey, which is still in denial
Not much sympathy for company MD caught up in road rage incident which has gone viral.
Researchers recently saw 15 octopuses congregating, communicating, living together, and even evicting each other from dens. The scientists have named this site, In Jervis Bay, off Eastern Australia, "Octlantis".
It might be too little, too late, but it is welcome that KPMG has finally taken action, unlike McKinsey — there is no sign that McKinsey recognises it has a problem, locally or internationally. The US firm had already charged R1.6bn for their services to Eskom in less than a year, and had in mind to extract R9.4bn from Eskom over the next few years on "risk-based" turnaround contracts.
Mark Keohane says the Springboks have not advanced at all against the All Blacks and inexperience and youthfulness cannot be used as an excuse.
Soon-to-list education group Stadio is anticipating major growth in the next two financial years, on revenues of R400-R550m.
Impala CEO promises to take the tough decisions, such as that the group cannot afford to build a smelter in Zimbabwe.
Standard Bank has its sights on moving its 12-million clients to a new digital-focused banking system.
85 SANDF vehicles destroyed in a fire at Walmansdal military base north of Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/lzXMdwSG8y— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 17, 2017
