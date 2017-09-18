EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Too little too late, maybe, but KPMG has done more than McKinsey, which is still in denial

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

It might be too little, too late, but it is welcome that KPMG has finally taken action, unlike McKinsey — there is no sign that McKinsey recognises it has a problem, locally or internationally. The US firm had already charged R1.6bn for their services to Eskom in less than a year, and had in mind to extract R9.4bn from Eskom over the next few years on "risk-based" turnaround contracts.