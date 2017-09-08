SIMON LINCOLN READER: Political correctness strives to conceal awkward truths

After the publication of Champion’s opinion piece in The Sun, Labour issued her an ultimatum: resign or be pushed. She chose the former.

I caught a glimpse of this kind of thing in 2014, when my friend James Delingpole was invited as a panellist on a BBC programme titled Free Speech and seated next to an Afghani refugee-turned-broadcaster called Nelufar Heyadat. When the discussion turned to rape culture, Delingpole mentioned the Rotherham scandal.

At once, Heyadat hissed. She agitated the audience into making those animal sounds they make when imagining racism or Islamophobia. In the millennials’ minds, there was no inquiry into the Rotherham scandal led by Prof Alexis Jay and there was no report published identifying the same toxic culture of political correctness that Champion would also rebuke three years later in her opinion piece.

One way of potentially helping these kind of people to help themselves could be to invite the likes of Black Lives Matter, Rhodes Must Fall, CNN, The Independent, Corbynistas, Linda Sarsour and other assorted Antifa to visit the ANC just before it died in 2007.

Because there they would find an organisation in fits of hysteria matching their own, wrecked by paranoia, intolerant of criticism, hallucinating, imagining prejudice — and then using it to advance their interests.

But still further — to chart a course for these protesting clowns from those grasping moments of death to the present, to see the decomposed corpse of the liberation movement 10 years later, stripped of everything but plasticised sinew.