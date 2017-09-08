Opinion / Columnists

ANC DEMISE

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Political correctness strives to conceal awkward truths

Impeding the creation of artificial realities is difficult when you consider that said realities are based around reluctance to criticise anything to do with Islam or black people

08 September 2017 - 06:04 Simon Lincoln
Labour MP Sarah Champion. Picture: TWITTER
Labour MP Sarah Champion. Picture: TWITTER

It used to be amusing to watch the left bumble its way through sympathetic excuses for humanity’s greatest crimes and worst decisions. But nowadays, they confront the truth differently — by pretending it doesn’t exist.

In August, a court in Newcastle, Britain, convicted 17, mainly Pakistani and Bangladeshi, men of grooming and raping more than 700 mainly young white girls over several years.

Shortly after the sentence was announced, Labour MP Sarah Champion expressed concern that political correctness was allowing this to flourish.

Champion should know. Her constituency, Rotherham, was the scene of one of the worst cases of organised sexual abuse in the history of the UK — perpetuated by mainly British-Pakistani men. From 1997 until 2013, at least 1,400 girls between the ages of 11 and 15 were violated.

After the publication of Champion’s opinion piece in The Sun, Labour issued her an ultimatum: resign or be pushed. She chose the former.

I caught a glimpse of this kind of thing in 2014, when my friend James Delingpole was invited as a panellist on a BBC programme titled Free Speech and seated next to an Afghani refugee-turned-broadcaster called Nelufar Heyadat. When the discussion turned to rape culture, Delingpole mentioned the Rotherham scandal.

At once, Heyadat hissed. She agitated the audience into making those animal sounds they make when imagining racism or Islamophobia. In the millennials’ minds, there was no inquiry into the Rotherham scandal led by Prof Alexis Jay and there was no report published identifying the same toxic culture of political correctness that Champion would also rebuke three years later in her opinion piece.

One way of potentially helping these kind of people to help themselves could be to invite the likes of Black Lives Matter, Rhodes Must Fall, CNN, The Independent, Corbynistas, Linda Sarsour and other assorted Antifa to visit the ANC just before it died in 2007.

Because there they would find an organisation in fits of hysteria matching their own, wrecked by paranoia, intolerant of criticism, hallucinating, imagining prejudice — and then using it to advance their interests.

But still further — to chart a course for these protesting clowns from those grasping moments of death to the present, to see the decomposed corpse of the liberation movement 10 years later, stripped of everything but plasticised sinew.

Those pursuing social justice clearly fail to realise how easy it is to pervert this way of thinking into catastrophe

Impeding the creation of artificial realities is difficult when you consider that said realities are based around reluctance to criticise anything to do with Islam or black people. So said the commissioner of the metropolitan police, Cressida Dick, in the wake of the London Bridge bombings: instead of pointing out that there are fundamental problems with the so-called religion of peace, and some of the people who practise or teach it, she chose to praise "the diversity of the victims".

This view of the world, designed with the ultimate objective of exposing the West as the enemy and establishing resistance to it, espoused chiefly by cowardly university professors in the ’70s and ’80s who were petrified of markets; charities; "humanitarian" organisations and neoclassical economic predators like George Soros, was the basis of ANC thinking. Those pursuing social justice clearly fail to realise how easy it is to pervert this way of thinking into catastrophe.

You can only hope the story of the ANC’s terrifyingly rapid decline may serve as some kind of lesson to someone or something, because otherwise it is absolutely useless.

• Reader works for an energy investment and political advisory firm.

READ MORE BY SIMON LINCOLN READER

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Robert, dis-Grace and their two possessed Thugabes

‘These aren’t your garden variety feral children, but narcissistic thugs on Instagram who like tacky champagne and silly shoes’
Opinion
14 days ago

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Why you don’t want to bump into Faith

‘Her conduct has ventured beyond shamelessness. This was a calculated insult to the electorate. The middle finger to taxpayers’
Opinion
28 days ago

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Make Bell Pottinger rascals social and business pariahs

"Henderson’s apology, by choice of words, makes a clear assumption that we’re all a bunch of backward idiots"
Opinion
1 month ago

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Left deluded about rights and wrongs

It’s a rapid fall: one minute you’re screaming Marxism; the next you’re siding with foreign criminals
Opinion
2 months ago

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Monstrous unlikeability of George Osborne was huge weight on Theresa May

The Conservative Party was always on a hiding to nothing with the legacy of George Osborne, tied like a limping mongrel to May’s waist, writes Simon ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Kubayi turns off energy future
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Why Justice Malala wants to be Dudu Myeni when he ...
Opinion / Food for Thought
3.
CAROL PATON: Zuma knives still out as Gordhan ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC alliance at risk if ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
THULI MADONSELA: Civil action required to recover ...
Opinion

Related Articles

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Robert, dis-Grace and their two possessed Thugabes
Opinion / Columnists

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Why you don’t want to bump into Faith
Opinion / Columnists

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Make Bell Pottinger rascals social and business pariahs
Opinion / Columnists

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Left deluded about rights and wrongs
Opinion / Columnists

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Monstrous unlikeability of George Osborne was huge weight ...
Opinion / Columnists

SIMON LINCOLN READER: To cry plot will not hide poor governance
Opinion / Columnists

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Spare me the racket across the channel
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.