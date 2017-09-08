ANC DEMISE
SIMON LINCOLN READER: Political correctness strives to conceal awkward truths
Impeding the creation of artificial realities is difficult when you consider that said realities are based around reluctance to criticise anything to do with Islam or black people
It used to be amusing to watch the left bumble its way through sympathetic excuses for humanity’s greatest crimes and worst decisions. But nowadays, they confront the truth differently — by pretending it doesn’t exist.
In August, a court in Newcastle, Britain, convicted 17, mainly Pakistani and Bangladeshi, men of grooming and raping more than 700 mainly young white girls over several years.
Shortly after the sentence was announced, Labour MP Sarah Champion expressed concern that political correctness was allowing this to flourish.
Champion should know. Her constituency, Rotherham, was the scene of one of the worst cases of organised sexual abuse in the history of the UK — perpetuated by mainly British-Pakistani men. From 1997 until 2013, at least 1,400 girls between the ages of 11 and 15 were violated.
After the publication of Champion’s opinion piece in The Sun, Labour issued her an ultimatum: resign or be pushed. She chose the former.
I caught a glimpse of this kind of thing in 2014, when my friend James Delingpole was invited as a panellist on a BBC programme titled Free Speech and seated next to an Afghani refugee-turned-broadcaster called Nelufar Heyadat. When the discussion turned to rape culture, Delingpole mentioned the Rotherham scandal.
At once, Heyadat hissed. She agitated the audience into making those animal sounds they make when imagining racism or Islamophobia. In the millennials’ minds, there was no inquiry into the Rotherham scandal led by Prof Alexis Jay and there was no report published identifying the same toxic culture of political correctness that Champion would also rebuke three years later in her opinion piece.
One way of potentially helping these kind of people to help themselves could be to invite the likes of Black Lives Matter, Rhodes Must Fall, CNN, The Independent, Corbynistas, Linda Sarsour and other assorted Antifa to visit the ANC just before it died in 2007.
Because there they would find an organisation in fits of hysteria matching their own, wrecked by paranoia, intolerant of criticism, hallucinating, imagining prejudice — and then using it to advance their interests.
But still further — to chart a course for these protesting clowns from those grasping moments of death to the present, to see the decomposed corpse of the liberation movement 10 years later, stripped of everything but plasticised sinew.
Those pursuing social justice clearly fail to realise how easy it is to pervert this way of thinking into catastrophe
Impeding the creation of artificial realities is difficult when you consider that said realities are based around reluctance to criticise anything to do with Islam or black people. So said the commissioner of the metropolitan police, Cressida Dick, in the wake of the London Bridge bombings: instead of pointing out that there are fundamental problems with the so-called religion of peace, and some of the people who practise or teach it, she chose to praise "the diversity of the victims".
This view of the world, designed with the ultimate objective of exposing the West as the enemy and establishing resistance to it, espoused chiefly by cowardly university professors in the ’70s and ’80s who were petrified of markets; charities; "humanitarian" organisations and neoclassical economic predators like George Soros, was the basis of ANC thinking. Those pursuing social justice clearly fail to realise how easy it is to pervert this way of thinking into catastrophe.
You can only hope the story of the ANC’s terrifyingly rapid decline may serve as some kind of lesson to someone or something, because otherwise it is absolutely useless.
• Reader works for an energy investment and political advisory firm.
