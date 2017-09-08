EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Don’t shoot the messenger, says Thuli Madonsela
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Surprise, surprise! No one wants to buy Bell Pottinger, and staff have been warned that the end is nigh.
The net is closing on KPMG — economist Iraj Abedian even resigned from the board of Munich Re because it would not fire the auditing company.
Yes, I did meet Salim Essa in Dubai — but the Guptas did not pay for my hotel, says Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama.
Thaad times ahead: US President Donald Trump says it would be a "sad day" for North Korea if the US unleashes its military might. However, South Koreans are optimistic it won’t be necessary, as the world waits to see whether Pyongyang celebrates its big day with a fireworks display.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Thuli Madonsela weighs in on the Trillian-Eskom relationship, urging caution in the pursuit of those who steal public funds. She suggests that hapless messengers should not be prosecuted while those who issued the improper or corrupt commands are rewarded with the opportunity to keep their loot and continue the rot.
The draft report on the transformation of the financial sector is reluctant to stray too far into the territory of the charter council, raising the question: what the point was of the parliamentary hearings in the first place?
Bitcoin’s dark side is beginning to come to the fore. In July, Greek government authorities arrested a Russian man suspected of laundering $4bn of criminal funds through bitcoin exchanges since 2011.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
With the digital future in its sights, 4Sight is due to list on the JSE’s AltX. Co-founder and CEO Antonie van Rensburg’s vision is that the company will be involved in smart communication networks; digital media; smart homes; and smart buildings.
There is still no resolution on TFG’s remuneration policy. Shareholders are concerned that share-based awards were made on performance targets that did not stretch management sufficiently.
Please login or register to comment.