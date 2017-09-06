EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Who will buy Bell Pottinger?
Kenny Kunene criticises police after alleged attempt on his life, and Steven Friedman says dressing up self-interest as principle is common in the media
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Bell Pottinger is considering selling itself. Perhaps Mzwanele Manyi could consider buying it. The synergies are obvious.
Who could be behind the attempted hit on Kenny Kunene? Lucky for him, the would-be killers were not as deadly as Brett Kebble’s, despite the many shots fired.
SA’s universities are paying the cost of the Fees Must Fall protests. A decline in the rankings is a warning that more investment is needed to keep the universities competitive.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Steven Friedman says dressing self-interest up as principle is common in the media. Obvious examples, he says, are broadcasters that insist the right to cover celebrity trials is about media freedom, not revenue.
SA is now out of recession, and a big part of the recovery is consumer recovery. Household spending was up 4.7% after a negative quarter, with consumers starting to buy clothing and furniture again.
UCT researchers join in on the Dodo’s trail. Using the bird’s bones, they have pieced together the puzzle of its breeding and moulting cycle.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Whitey Basson’s disposal of Shoprite shares strengthens Christo Wiese’s control.
Strong results in the offing at Capitec. The lender is expecting to have performed better than its peers.
Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
You guys are slacking. ANN7 broke the story an hour before alleged hit men arrived at the scene https://t.co/bLpdFEiNsv— IG: ConceptSixty5 (@Sentletse) September 5, 2017
Please login or register to comment.